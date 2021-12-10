How the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team hopes to keep its league title streak going

“They’re both very versatile swimmers, which is very key when you’re putting together meet lineups,” he said. “I think they’ve earned that level of confidence with those coaches that you can put them in those events, and they’re basically going to be carrying the team on their backs a little bit this year.”

While Wuerger admitted the team’s depth isn’t as strong as in years past, the Eagles top tier is made up of more than just Loy and King. Along with the pair of individual medalists, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights returns fellow state qualifiers in seniors Ryan Godwin and Evan Leece.

Godwin joined King and Loy on the podium for the 200 medley relay, while he and Leece swam on the 400 freestyle relay, with the latter adding a 16th-place finish in the 100 freestyle.

Wuerger is expecting the pair to play a role in the Eagles’ relays once again this season, especially after they entered this season in strong shape for different reasons. Unlike year’s past, Wuerger said that Leece swam much more this summer than previously.