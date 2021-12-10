How the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team hopes to keep its league title streak going

PRAIRIE DU SAC — For the last half-decade, the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights high school boys swim team has been the cream of the crop in the Badger North Conference.
Riding four straight league titles — the conference didn’t hold a league season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Eagles are still on the top perch until someone knocks them off. With a shift to the newly realigned and tougher Badger West, coupled with the need to replace eight varsity swimmers, including four state qualifiers, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ grasp over the league may be coming to an end.
“We’re trying to resume that string (of titles) but it is going to be tough. It’s a very competitive conference in the newly aligned Badger West and every team is going to take a swing at us,” Eagles coach Todd Wuerger said.
“We have a very, very young team this year and we very much look at this year being a rebuild because eight seniors walked out the door last year and they took a ton of experience with them,” he added. “Now we’re in a total rebuild mode.”
Despite the Eagles’ need to bolster their ranks, the cupboard isn’t empty for Wuerger as he returns four state qualifiers from last season, including a pair of state medalists in senior Matthew Loy and junior Sam King. It’s that small core of deep postseason success and experience that Wuerger hopes can help propel the Eagles through some growing pains.
“To have a few of those veterans that have drank the Kool-Aid at the state meet, so to speak, that can come in and not be rattled by having a big opponent, that’s what having that experience teaches them,” Wuerger said. “The younger guys it sometimes takes a year or two before they get really comfortable being in that spotlight, so it’s nice to have the seniors that are going to be able to take the rest of the team through that process this year.”
Chief among those leading the charge is the duo of King and Loy. Both turned in sterling seasons last winter as King finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and ninth in the 50 freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 state championships. Not to be outdone, Loy added a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while the pair were on the fourth-place 200 freestyle and sixth-place 200 medley relays.
Wuerger wasn’t sugarcoating anything either when talking about how much the Eagles will rely on the top pair.
“No pressure on Matthew and Sam, but they’re going to have to carry the load a little bit this year,” Wuerger said.
As crucial as the duo’s experience on the big stage is, in Wuerger’s eyes the most important weapon in their arsenal is their ability to be “interchangeable parts.”
“They’re both very versatile swimmers, which is very key when you’re putting together meet lineups,” he said. “I think they’ve earned that level of confidence with those coaches that you can put them in those events, and they’re basically going to be carrying the team on their backs a little bit this year.”
While Wuerger admitted the team’s depth isn’t as strong as in years past, the Eagles top tier is made up of more than just Loy and King. Along with the pair of individual medalists, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights returns fellow state qualifiers in seniors Ryan Godwin and Evan Leece.
Godwin joined King and Loy on the podium for the 200 medley relay, while he and Leece swam on the 400 freestyle relay, with the latter adding a 16th-place finish in the 100 freestyle.
Wuerger is expecting the pair to play a role in the Eagles’ relays once again this season, especially after they entered this season in strong shape for different reasons. Unlike year’s past, Wuerger said that Leece swam much more this summer than previously.
“I think the way last year ended with him making it to state in his first time doing that, I think he realized in his mind that ‘I’ve got one more year. I’m actually pretty good at this sport,’ and he did a little more training in the sport, which I think is serving him really well right now,” Wuerger said.
Meanwhile, Godwin didn’t swim a ton this summer but he still remained in great shape and has benefitted from the rigors of the cross country season.
“His senior season is off to a good start, but we’re really going ot be leaning on them tremendously this season,” Wuerger said.
The Eagles will also rely on the trio of sophomore Nick Dunnum, junior Austin Kaukl and freshman Damian Henning. Dunnum had a strong debut season last year and grew from it, literally adding three to four inches according to Wuerger to now stand 6-foot-5.
Now Wuerger is looking for Dunnum to grow mentally and shoulder more pressure. The pressure will also increase for Kaukl when he fully returns from knee surgery he underwent just weeks before the season started.
“He’s making a ton of progress and I do expect him to be close to, if not 100% by the time our conference dual meets roll around in January,” Wuerger said.
Rounding out that group is Henning, who has impressed Wuerger early on. The veteran head coach compared Henning to King in his freshman year with a fair amount of “raw talent,” that just needs some more development.
“The kid is athletic and he’s very strong, and he’s kind of a little bit at the moment a one dimensional swimmer,” Wuerger said. “He’s got some talent and I wouldn’t be surprised if he emerges and puts himself into competing for some relays by the end of the year.”
Rounding out the Eagles are the likes of juniors Carter Buss, Gage Ranzenberger and Jack Balch; sophomores Finn Ruyle, Anthony Rosario, Dylan Quayle, Daniel Klein and Jack Burke; and freshmen Connor McQueene, Nick Roberson and Evan Schultze.
The group has shown their green horns early with a fourth-place finish at the opening Badger West Conference duals and an eighth-place finish at the following Sun Prairie Invite. Despite the surprising finish at the league opener where they were usually in the top-two, Wuerger lauded the Eagles’ growth between the two meets, which provided a difficult, albeit useful, lesson.
“I think having failure and losing is okay, because it builds adversity, it builds resilience and now we know what we’re dealing with for the rest of the season,” he said. “I’d rather have that than the opposite, so now these guys kind of know how to handle defeat right now.”
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights returns to action with Saturday’s Fort Atkinson Invite.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.