How the underdog role has helped propel Baraboo boys swimming back to the Division 2 state meet

With such a fluid lineup this season, filled with mostly underclassmen and newcomers, the Baraboo high school boys swim team knew dual meet wins would be difficult to come by.

As discouraging as that can normally be, the Thunderbirds knew those shortcomings would be short-lived.

“Really, losing for me, personally, wasn’t really offensive because I knew the reason we were getting lower places because we were bringing up those swimmers and making sure they really got to experience the sport,” Baraboo senior Seth Hittman said.

“But when it got to sectionals (or invites) with limited entries, we always placed higher and that always had to do with having such a young team, and then our more experienced swimmers got to shine.”

The T-Birds did just that when it mattered most, and thanks to that underdog mentality, they’re surging back to the WIAA Division 2 state championships on Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“I think it’s come into their own,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said of the team buying into being overlooked.

“We never really called it out like that, we just said ‘We’ve got work to do. To be here, we’ve got to put everything we’ve got into it,’” he added. “That’s just where the season has been for us and we knew we had to come out here and do everything possible to fight our way in. They did and there’s no doubt about it, they earned it.”

The T-Birds, who finished 14th as a team last year, qualified the team of junior Connor Kleist, sophomore Ryan Reuter and seniors Nic Riesterer and Hittman in both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays, while Reuter will make his individual state debut in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

The state meet is nothing new for Reuter, Riesterer and Hittman, who all qualified last year and were members of the 400 freestyle relay, while Kleist is set to make his debut, although he has swam at Waukesha South before.

Matthew Loy's sprint sweep leads Sauk Prairie/Heights boys swimming at Baraboo sectional The senior notched the teams' two individual wins as the Eagles finished third as a team with 10 headed to state. The host T-Birds, led by sophomore Ryan Reuter, added four state qualifiers.

Staying the course

That familiarity was a far cry from the regular season as the T-Birds line-up was a revolving door until the final week of the regular season.

It definitely made things difficult for Lemke in judging just how far along the T-Birds were as opposed to a normal season. Traditionally, the veteran head coach said they would look to the Fond du Lac Invite and Small School State meets as a chance to gauge where the group needed improvement.

“Those two meets are times for us to take a look and see where we’re at. Fond du Lac is a good meet because it’s a bunch of different schools and a lot of D1 schools over there,” he said of the meet on Jan. 15. “That’s our first shot at a big meet, but we were still sick at that point so we didn’t get a great look.”

How Baraboo boys swimming has stayed afloat amid stormy seas to peak at right time With athetes in and out of the pool all season long, the Thunderbirds line-up was constantly changing. But morale remained high, and now they're at their strongest headed into sectionals

As difficult as that stretch was, there were some benefits. For Reuter, the tighter lineup gave the T-Birds plenty of motivation until they were all back together again.

“Knowing going into it, we just had to push ourselves more and it would get us better times and a better mindset,” he said.

And that mindset got turned up a notch once everyone came back together. The weekend of the Fond du Lac Invite began the start of a week of virtual learning through Jan. 21. In turn it provided Baraboo the perfect jumping off point to really get into gear.

“After that we were like ‘Okay, we have to go,’” Riesterer said. “We had a few weeks left until conference at that point and we were like all coming back from COVID-19, so that was kind of our turning point to go hard.”

Ramping up for state

It showed with a strong performance at the Small School State Invite at Plymouth, but the T-Birds were just scratching the surface. Despite finishing fifth as a team, Baraboo put together a solid showing at the Badger West Conference meet.

Reuter finished third in the 100 backstroke following a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM, while the foursome finished fifth in both the 200 and 400 free relays. Lemke admitted the conference meet isn’t the end goal for the T-Birds, who treated things more like a dry run.

How depth helped lead Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming to another league title The Eagles piled up 17 top-six finishes to win a fifth-straight conference title. In wrestling, Lodi, Horicon and Markesan all won their respective league tournaments.

“It’s ‘This is a good test for us, but it’s not where we want to be. Everything we do is for that meet on Saturday,’” he said of the sectional meet. “So we want to be ready for that meet; conference is kind of a little like a dress rehearsal, mentally and physically, and if we’re close to where we think we are, that’s a good check for us.”

Reuter and the relays ticked all the boxes at sectionals to make their way back to state. The lanky sophomore placed third in the 200 IM and will be seeded 12th on Friday with his time of 2:07.98, and later took fifth in the 100 back, where he’s seeded ninth (:56.64).

The relays are also seeded in the opening heat, with the 200 free relay securing the final qualifying spot with a time of 1:35.12, while the 400 free relay is 14th (3:31.11). While both would need remarkable swims to make their way to the podium, Lemke knows that plays in the group’s favor.

“There is a sense of you don’t have all that pressure; if you’re in the second heat, there’s a ton of pressure, and if you’re in (lane) 4 or 5 in the first heat, there’s a ton of pressure because you’re trying to fight your way into it,” he said. “So it’s just that individual pressure of doing your very, very best; there isn’t much expectations from the outside, just internal, so that’s a good thing.”

It’s also good that the group has been swimming in its current order in both relays for the homestretch of the season. After some early tinkering, the group settled on its current order, creating lots of consistency and the ability to truly fine tune their exchanges.

It all starts with Kleist in the leadoff leg, but it’s a role the junior is very open to being in.

“I think it’s a great motivator for me, that I have to get our guys right in the spots they need to be so we can perform well,” he said.

However well the T-Bird perform, just getting back to state, especially after such a rollercoaster of a year, is really a treat. As special as it is to compete as an individual for the first time, Reuter admitted he’s more looking forward to a chance to swim alongside his teammates on a pair of relays.

And after some nervous weeks, the feelings are mutual for Hittman.

“Especially my senior year, I wanted to do something so I have those memories to look back on, knowing with my high school career I was satisfied,” he said. “Coming away with that feeling, knowing I’m happy with how my high school career turned out, the stress levels this week are at an all-time low.

“I’m enjoying being in the pool, enjoying being around everyone, and when it comes down to it, I think it’s going to be all smiles on Friday.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.