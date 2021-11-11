'Humble. Hungry. Happy.': Simple mantra fueling Baraboo girls swim to Div. 2 state championships

Unlike last season, the team was able to hold more team bonding events to heighten the team’s camaraderie. It hasn’t gone unnoticed as Lohr said even her classmates have been witness to their cohesiveness.

“There’s no divisions or anything, we’re just one big happy family,” Lohr said.

“This team is just the closest team I’ve ever been a part of and it just makes the whole experience a lot more enjoyable and happy, and you’re a lot more excited to come and see all your friends through the hard, tough days together, then laugh together at the end of the day,” Balfanz added.

It’s those little moments that Lemke has tried to emphasize this season. As imperative as the times on the scoreboard are, the T-Birds have made the most of their time together in practice.

According to Lemke, the group still takes time to play the likes of Marco Polo, sharks and minnows, and even “greasy watermelon polo.”

“As a whole, and it’s a simple vision, but we have fun. They bring humor every day; we always talk about; I leave here und smile every day,” he said.