'Humble. Hungry. Happy.': Simple mantra fueling Baraboo girls swim to Div. 2 state championships

Since he took over the Baraboo prep boys swim team in 2013, and later the girls in 2019, coach Chris Lemke has emphasized three pillars over everything else in the Thunderbirds program.
Humble. Hungry. Happy.
It’s a mantra the T-Birds began and ended every meet with this season, as well as every practice, according to senior Natalie Gneiser.
“We truly embody ‘Humble. Hungry. Happy,’ every day at practice and meets,” she said. “Everything.”
“It’s the concept of just ‘That’s our anchor point. It’s who we are,’” Lemke added.
It’s definitely has been this season as Baraboo is set to make a roaring return to the WIAA Division 2 state championships on Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium. The T-Birds qualified eight individuals and all three of their relays with the hopes of a second top-five team finish in four years after placing fifth in 2018.
“It’s nice because we’ve worked so hard this year, in the pool and out of the pool, and to see all three of our relays go, bringing more girls along with us, is just awesome,” senior Ella Lohr, a three-time state qualifier and five-time state medalist, said.
“It’s really exciting, especially since we missed state last year, so it’s really exciting to come back with a lot of us,” Gneiser added.
Missing the state meet last season was by choice, as Baraboo opted out of the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, the T-Birds competed in a season-ending quadrangular against the likes of Sauk Prairie, Portage and River Valley/Richland Center.
As nice as it was to have some sort of culmination to the season, the prospects of returning to state definitely incentivized the group this fall.
“It’s been super motivating. Coming into the season and knowing we’re going to have a chance at the postseason has been really motivating this whole season,” Gneiser, a three-time state medalist, said.
“It’s definitely made me more appreciative of a regular season after having last year; being more appreciative of the hard work and the tough days, it all pays off,” junior Anna Balfanz added.
Lemke has definitely noticed the appreciation.
“They want to work; they work together and these girls are so tight and take care of each other in everything they do, that’s what’s really amazing,” he said. “No matter what we throw at them; they worked harder, longer and they’ll ask for more. That’s what’s amazing.”
Reaching new heights together
The T-Birds’ togetherness has also been at the forefront of their success this fall.
Unlike last season, the team was able to hold more team bonding events to heighten the team’s camaraderie. It hasn’t gone unnoticed as Lohr said even her classmates have been witness to their cohesiveness.
“There’s no divisions or anything, we’re just one big happy family,” Lohr said.
“This team is just the closest team I’ve ever been a part of and it just makes the whole experience a lot more enjoyable and happy, and you’re a lot more excited to come and see all your friends through the hard, tough days together, then laugh together at the end of the day,” Balfanz added.
It’s those little moments that Lemke has tried to emphasize this season. As imperative as the times on the scoreboard are, the T-Birds have made the most of their time together in practice.
According to Lemke, the group still takes time to play the likes of Marco Polo, sharks and minnows, and even “greasy watermelon polo.”
“As a whole, and it’s a simple vision, but we have fun. They bring humor every day; we always talk about; I leave here und smile every day,” he said.
That’s not to say the T-Birds don’t know how to separate work from play by any stretch. When it’s go time, Baraboo has proven it can hang with the best all season long.
The T-Birds enter state coming off their first sectional runner-up finish in 16 years behind 14 top-10 finishes, including two wins and two runner-up finishes apiece. The first of those two wins last Saturday in DeForest came right from the start as the second-seeded team of Gneiser, sophomore Kenzie Stute, Lohr and Balfanz won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 46.24 seconds, earning them the top seed Friday night.
It set the tone for the T-Birds the remainder of the afternoon, very much sticking to the team’s plan.
“We’ve always thought, from the beginning of the year, we’ve told each other ‘This is our event,’” Lohr said. “We won the medley relay every meet up until conference, and just to win that back is really nice.”
Pushing for more podium finishes
The group is hoping it can propel to another strong performance Friday night, and for good reason.
Lohr, who also won the 100 butterfly (:57.58) and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.78), is seeded third and second in the events, respectively. Balfanz meanwhile is seeded fourth in the 100 backstroke (:56.88) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (:24.41) after taking second in both at sectionals.
Gneiser is seeded in the top-10 in both the 200 individual medley (seventh, 2:10.70) and 100 breaststroke (ninth, 1:07.62), while Stute is seeded eighth in the 100 breast (1:07.53) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:13.87).
As for the rest of the T-Birds relays, sophomore Isabella Stout, Gneiser, Lohr and Stute are seeded eighth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.83). Meanwhile, Stout, juniors Clare Stuczynski and Rachel Laux, and Balfanz are seeded 14th in the 200 freestyle relay (143.34).
As intimidating as those expectations may seem, the T-Birds have plenty of state experience on their side as Gneiser, Balfanz and Lohr all swam at state in 2019, helping Baraboo to a ninth-place team finish. Lorh and Gneiser also were part of the team’s fifth-place finish in 2018 as freshmen.
After missing out last season, Lemke is excited to see his two seniors — Lohr and Gneiser — swim at the state meet one last time.
“To see them grow and become who they are, it’s a blessing I get to be a part of and see that,” he said.
Lemke also knows how crucial the trio’s prior accomplishments can be in helping the first-time state participants shine, rather than shy away, in the state spotlight.
“It’s incredibly valuable, and we saw it even on Saturday,” he said. “Anna and Natalie and Ella, just having that poise and (feeling of) ‘I’ve been here before.’ They know what it’s about; they know this is the big show and you’ve got to race for everything you’ve got.”
Regardless of what Baraboo does, the objective remains simple for the T-Birds.