Lodi/Wisconsin Heights' Ella Puls makes most of first-ever WIAA Division 2 state swim experience

WAUKESHA — For many aspiring young swimmers, making it to the WIAA state championships is the ultimate goal.
Lodi/Wisconsin Heights’ Ella Puls got to live that out Friday night as the Blue Devils senior made her first-ever appearance at the WIAA Div. 2 championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
While things didn’t go according to plan for Puls, she was still grateful to end her season among the state’s best.
“It’s awesome and it’s awesome seeing all the girls I know get the times they want. Just seeing everybody make state history and getting new state records, winning state. I didn’t get the time I wanted, but it’s just cool to be here,” she said.
“It’s not weighing on me at all.”
Puls wasn’t kidding either.
Five state records fell Friday evening, including three by team champion Madison Edgewood, which claimed its seventh consecutive state title with a staggering 394 points. The Crusaders ran away from the rest of the field which was led by runner-up Rhinelander (188) and third-place Baraboo (156).
As for Puls, she went on to finish 16th overall in the 200-yard individual medley, her only event of the evening.
Swimming in the first of the two heats, Puls was unable to improve on her seed time, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 19.06 seconds. Unlike her traditional meets, Puls didn’t have the luxury of opening her night with the 200 medley relay.
Couple that with the task of attempting to re-taper, and it made for quite the challenge.
“I think that kind of affected me a little bit,” she said of the lack of warmup. “I think I went out a little too hard and I’ve just never had to re-taper before, so my body wasn’t used to that, but it’s okay.”
Despite the underwhelming finish to her prep swimming career, Puls was thoroughly pleased just to get to the state meet. A dream since seeing teammate Brooke Presny compete at state in 2019, Puls was thrilled to be able to end her career on the second-to-last day of the season.
“Just being able to be here and say I’m a state qualifier, nobody can take that away from me,” she said. “It’s the goal everybody wants; there’s no other way to go out besides making it to the end and that’s what I did. It’s a bittersweet way to end, but I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end.”
She also ended it with plenty of support. Along with her parents and brother, Puls’ senior teammates were in attendance, as well as other family and friends, and former coaches Jerica Robinson and Iris Barrow.
“It’s amazing. My senior teammates are here with me … my old coach is here, my family and friends. All the people that pushed me to get to this point are here, and that’s awesome,” Puls said.
