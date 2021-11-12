Lodi/Wisconsin Heights' Ella Puls makes most of first-ever WIAA Division 2 state swim experience

Couple that with the task of attempting to re-taper, and it made for quite the challenge.

“I think that kind of affected me a little bit,” she said of the lack of warmup. “I think I went out a little too hard and I’ve just never had to re-taper before, so my body wasn’t used to that, but it’s okay.”

Despite the underwhelming finish to her prep swimming career, Puls was thoroughly pleased just to get to the state meet. A dream since seeing teammate Brooke Presny compete at state in 2019, Puls was thrilled to be able to end her career on the second-to-last day of the season.

“Just being able to be here and say I’m a state qualifier, nobody can take that away from me,” she said. “It’s the goal everybody wants; there’s no other way to go out besides making it to the end and that’s what I did. It’s a bittersweet way to end, but I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end.”

She also ended it with plenty of support. Along with her parents and brother, Puls’ senior teammates were in attendance, as well as other family and friends, and former coaches Jerica Robinson and Iris Barrow.

“It’s amazing. My senior teammates are here with me … my old coach is here, my family and friends. All the people that pushed me to get to this point are here, and that’s awesome,” Puls said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

