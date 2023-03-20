Area boys swimmers rode the waves of success and struggles throughout the course of the 2022-23 season.

From a handful of podium finishes at the WIAA Division 2 state championships to top-15 team finishes, there was plenty to smile about.

Here is our area team of the year.

Swimmer of the Year

Sam King, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights — King capped a stellar career with more hardware at the WIAA Division 2 state championships. The Eagles standout racked up three more podium finishes to bring his career total to a dozen state medals.

King finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.63 seconds, narrowly finishing runner-up behind Stoughton’s Julian Callender (:56.76). It was the third consecutive year King settled for silver in the event, but he wasn’t bitter after adding two more podium finishes.

He teamed with Austin Kaukl, Damian Henning and Carston Lamont to place third in the 200 medley relay (1:37.68), while King also finished sixth in the 50 free (:21.76). King’s individual and team successes helped Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights to a third consecutive top-six team finish at state as the Eagles scored 132 points to finish in sixth place.

Coach of the Year

Gary Reuter, Baraboo — Reuter had his hands full after taking over the Thunderbirds this winter following the resignation of veteran head coach Chris Lemke. The first-year coach inherited a largely inexperienced group and helped keep Baraboo among one of the top competitors across all of Division 2.

Under Reuter, the T-Birds finished just outside the top 10 at the WIAA Division 2 state championships, scoring 62 points to place 12th. Baraboo finished within 23 points of the top 10 behind Brookfield Academy (85) and Stoughton (84.5).

The T-Birds qualified two relays and three individuals for this year’s state championships, yielding a pair of top-10 finishes. Ryan Reuter placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.32 seconds and also took ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:49.76). The T-Birds relay team of Connor Kleist, Siarhei Kandrykinsi, Logan Bradley and Ryan Reuter teamed to take eighth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.19), and both Kleist and Kandrykinski also qualified individually in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively.

Top swimmers by event

Diving — Carter Buss, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

200-yard medley relay — Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Austin Kaukl, sr.; Damian Henning, soph.; Carston Lamont, fr.; Sam King. sr.), Baraboo (Ryan Reuter, jr.; Vadzim Kandrykinski, soph.; Logan Bradley, soph.; Connor Kleist, sr.).

200 freestyle — Ryan Reuter, jr., Baraboo; Anthony Rosario, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

200 individual medley — Logan Bradley, soph., Baraboo; Jake Klein, fr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

50 freestyle — Sam King, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Connor Kleist, sr., Baraboo.

100 butterfly — Carston Lamont, fr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Connor Kleist, sr., Baraboo.

100 freestyle — Gage Ranzenberger, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Daniel Klein, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

500 freestyle — Siarhei Kandrykinski, soph., Baraboo; Anthony Rosario, jr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

200 freestyle relay — Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Austin Kaukl, sr.; Damian Henning, soph.; Anthony Rosario, jr.; Gage Ranzenberger, sr.), Wayland/Beaver Dam (Deniz Ergun, jr.; Wesley Ingraham, jr.; John Harmon, jr.; Evan Stearns, jr.).

100 backstroke — Ryan Reuter, jr., Baraboo; Carson Lamont, fr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

100 breaststroke — Sam King, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights; Damian Henning, soph., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.

400 freestyle relay — Baraboo (Connor Kleist, sr.; Siarhei Kandrykinski, soph.; Logan Bradley, soph.; Ryan Reuter, jr.), Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Carston Lamont, fr.; Gage Ranzenberger, sr.; Austin Kaukl, sr.; Sam King, sr.).