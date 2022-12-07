Meet the WiscNews All-Area girls swimming team

There were plenty of highs and lows for area girls swimming teams throughout the course of the 2022 season.

From ending with a number of WIAA Division 2 state podium appearances, including the area's first individual title in eight years, to starting off with teams with question marks, there were lots of waves to ride.

Here is our area team of the year.

Swimmer of the Year

Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo — One of the most consistent members of the Thunderbirds during her four-year career, Balfanz saved her best season for last. The South Dakota commit got Baraboo’s second individual state championship by winning the 100-yard backstroke at the WIAA Division 2 meet with a time of 56.23 seconds, joining 2015 grad Katie Coughlin, who also won gold in the backstroke in 2014.

Balfanz captured three other medals in her final trip to the Waukesha South Natatorium. She started her night swimming the backstroke leg of the runner-up 200 medley relay (1:48.20) and later added a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:23.80). Balfanz capped her final state meet by leading off Baraboo’s sixth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:38.21) to end her career with eight state medals.

Coaches of the Year

Adrienne Hitt and Travis Baughman, Portage; and Carmen Scott, Beaver Dam — Both seasons for the Warriors and Golden Beavers were on the rocks at times during the 2022 season. They avoided getting swept up in the wash thanks to the trio, who stepped in to help give the area’s two smallest teams a chance to compete.

Hitt and Baughman took over at Portage after previous head coach Dyke Justin resigned just over three weeks into the season, helping lead a youthful Warriors team through to the end of the season, including a pair of top-15 finishes by freshman Riley Paulsen at the Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional.

Meanwhile, Scott filled Beaver Dam’s vacancy in the second week of the season after the surprise resignation of coach Jamie Maleck just before the start of the year wiped out the team’s opening week of practice. The former Golden Beavers girls cross country coach from 1999-2004 traversed her first season on deck with senior Tessa Jaeckel posting an 18th-place finish in the 100 butterfly at the Division 1 Germantown sectional

Swimmers of the year

200-yard medley relay — Baraboo (Anna Balfanz, sr.; Kenzie Stute, jr.; Bailey Sersland, jr.; Isabella Stout, jr.), Sauk Prairie (Carly Schroeder, jr.; Kate Himebauch, so.; Kailey Baker, sr.; Carly Coy sr.)

200 freestyle — Kaylee Oleson, so., Sauk Prairie; Bailey Sersland, jr., Baraboo.

200 individual medley — Kenzie Stute, jr., Baraboo; Riley Talmage, sr., Sauk Prairie.

50 freestyle — Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo; Savannah Acker, jr., Sauk Prairie.

100 butterfly — Rachel Laux, sr., Baraboo; Riley Paulsen, fr., Portage.

100 freestyle — Kaylee Oleson, so., Sauk Prairie; Bella Brown, fr., Baraboo.

500 freestyle — Bailey Sersland, jr., Baraboo; Evelyna Mayer, fr., Baraboo.

200 freestyle relay — Sauk Prairie (Savannah Acker, so.; Carly Coy, sr.; Kaylee Oleson, so.; Riley Talmage, sr.), Baraboo (Rachel Laux, sr.; Isabella Stout, jr.; Bella Brown, fr.; Bailey Serland, jr.)

100 backstroke — Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo; Savannah Acker, jr., Sauk Prairie.

100 breaststroke — Kenzie Stute, jr., Baraboo; Riley Talmage, sr., Sauk Prairie.

400 freestyle relay — Baraboo (Anna Balfanz, sr.; Isabella Stout, jr.; Rachel Laux, sr.; Kenzie Stute, jr.), Sauk Prairie (Riley Talmage, sr.; Ava Flanagan, so.; Kaylee Oleson, s.; Savannah Acker, jr.)