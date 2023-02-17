The taste of silver has been a familiar one for Sam King.

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Height senior had finished second in the 100-yard backstroke each of the previous two years at the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving championships.

King’s golden dreams turned to silver at the Waukesha South Natatorium once again Friday night, but the taste wasn’t bitter one bit.

“Honestly I’m not mad at all,” he said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to go to state again and just compete. It’s not all about winning, it’s just about memories and having fun really.”

“To see him go out the way he did, even though he didn’t get the title he wanted, he still did everything we would have expected form him today,” Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights coach Todd Wuerger said.

King had plenty of fun, adding two other medals to his already deep trophy cabinet and helping the Eagles to a top-six finish in his final meet. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights scored 132 points to finish narrowly ahead of seventh-place Plymouth (125.5) and Whitnall (121).

Rhinelander scored 256 points to take its first state title while McFarland (250.5) edged Shorewood (249) for runner-up honors.

Entering with the top seed in the 100 breast, King swam neck-and-neck alongside Stoughton’s Julian Callender throughout the first 50 with the two separated by nine-hundredths of a second. In the end, it was the Vikings sophomore who pulled away down the stretch in 56.76 seconds, just under a second ahead of King (:57.63).

It was bittersweet for King, but he remained optimistic after the meet and turned around immediately when he got on the medal stand. After having to immediately turn around and swim the anchor leg of the Eagles’ 400 freestyle relay, King sauntered up to the podium before hearing teammate Damian Henning had placed sixth.

“I didn’t even know he was on the podium until I heard his name,” King said. “My mood went from sad and ‘Oh man, I got second again,’ to ‘Oh my gosh! Damian got podium!’ That was really exciting.”

Henning agreed following his leap onto the medal stand from the first heat. Entering with the top seed in the opening heat, the sophomore shaved off over a second to win in 1:00.56, leapfrogging three others in the process to finish sixth in his second consecutive state trip.

“Before the race I was thinking about trying to go under a minute, but being able to still be on the podium was pretty nice. I was nervous the whole time, but seeing I had the first seed (in the first heat) made me more confident,” Henning said.

Wuerger believes the podium finish can be a great stepping stone for Henning, who he admitted nearly walked away from the team over the course of the season.

“I told him after the meet ended is ‘You cannot podium and not come back next year,’ and I think he gets that,” he said. “He’s got some talent for the sport, and if you ask me, he’s just starting to scratch the surface on his potential.”

Along with their individual triumphs, King and Henning helped get the Eagles’ night off to a roaring start by finishing third in the 200 medley relay.

Alongside Austin Kaukl and Carston Lamont, the pair helped the group cut off nearly three seconds from its seed time to earn bronze in 1:37.68. Lamont nearly added a podium finish in his state debut, placing seventh in the 100 butterfly in :53.69, a school freshman record.

“I’m really happy with my team and our team performance overall,” Lamont said.

King sandwiched another medal between his bronze and silver pieces of hardware, finishing sixth in the 50 freestyle in 21.76 seconds, closing his career with a dozen state medals. It’s the end of a remarkable career and one that Wuerger said “epitomizes this program.

“The hard work, the dedication, the sacrificing; just being the team leader he’s been, I couldn’t have asked for anything more of Sam,” Wuerger said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him and that’s a kid who’s going to succeed in life, wherever he goes, whatever he does; he’s just a quality, class act.”