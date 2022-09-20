Portage girls swim carries on after coach quits 24 days into season

Much like the tides, the Portage High School girls swim team has had its fair share of ups and downs this season.

Through it all, including a single-digit-sized team for the fourth straight season and the resignation of their coach just under a month into the season, the Warriors have shown they’re capable of riding the waves. That’s the same case for the new regime as interim coach Adrienne Hitt and assistant Travis Baughman have helped step in to keep Portage’s season afloat.

“They’re very go with the flow,” Hitt said. “They’re a young team, a talent team and their priority was getting in the water and swimming. They just wanted to keep going and I think they’ve been really happy it’s been with somebody they know.”

The duo of Hitt and Baughman replace first-year coach Dyke Justin, who stepped down Sept. 1. Justin, who swam collegiately at Northern Michigan and has coached for over 30 years, cited his continued role as coach of the Portage Youth Swim Team as reason behind his departure just 24 days into season.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do with anticipated 60 kids in the Portage Piranhas in November, and I’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.

It left Portage athletic director Ed Carlson in troubled waters with the Warriors scheduled to host River Valley/Richland Center in their first home dual meet of the season that very day. A former swimmer himself during his days at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Carlson stepped in as coach for the evening against the Blackhawks with a simple message: focus on the controllables.

“The coach situation was out of their control and I just encouraged them to make the most of their opportunities, fight hard, compete and do the best they can under any circumstance,” he said. “It’s obviously hard for student-athletes to have something like that happen, but my goal was to put them in the frame of mind that once they got into the water for warmups, we’re washing that away.

“They had an awesome attitude, we had a lot of personal best swims in that meet and they’re moving forward.”

The team — which is comprised of returnees Addison Fahey, Elizabeth Youra, Meredith Shanks and Maggie Gladem, as well as newcomers Riley Paulsen, Gabbie Dayton and Allison Zabler — is doing so under a new regime that, albeit patchwork, has plenty of swimming experience themselves.

Hitt said she started swimming when she was 10 years old as a member of the Baraboo Riptide team. She later swam one year in high school, however the experience “under the amazing Jim Carter … really stuck with me,” inspiring her to get into coaching. Hitt got her start as part of PYST and worked with a number of this year’s team through that experience.

“I’ve known a lot of these girls for a long time, so it just felt like a natural fit to progress into high school (coaching),” she said.

Baughman meanwhile swam four years at Sheboygan North High School and coached for the Sheboygan YMCA team. He now is a member of the coaching staff for the Dells Dolphins summer swim team, which includes Paulsen.

Baughman actually heard through word of mouth about the sudden opening and immediately contacted Carlson about trying to pitch in.

“I reached out to Ed to let him know I was available a couple nights a week to help out, so they wouldn’t have to cancel their season,” he said.

Carlson said he “couldn’t be happier to have someone like that in our community willing to step forward,” regarding Hitt, a sentiment shared regarding Baughman.

Despite everyone’s willingness to do what it takes, the group has had little time to work together. After not holding practice throughout Labor Day weekend, Hitt took over on Sept. 7. Baughman’s first day working with the team was Tuesday night’s dual meet against rival Baraboo.

The team has remained resolute in their hard work despite the number of changes, including to the schedule. Carlson was forced to reschedule a pair of the team’s dual meets, creating a triple dual against Mt. Horeb and hosts McFarland on Sept. 15, and delaying the team’s dual meet against Lodi to Sept. 29.

“Thanks to Lodi and McFarland for their flexibility, we didn’t lose any competitions and that’s what my goal was,” Carlson said. “We made the best out of the situation we could and I applaud the girls for their efforts and moving forward. That’s our goal right now, moving forward.”

That’s the same mindset Hitt shares taking over a team she truly cares about.

“I’ve known them for a long time and I just wanted them to continue their goals, their dreams and everything they’ve wanted to achieve and worked toward since they were little kids,” she said.

“They’re hard workers, they’re smart, they’re talented and they’re young. They’re going to go so far and they really care about each other, too, which is something you don’t always find with a group and they’re a tight, tight bunch.”