The Baraboo prep boys swim team dove right into the 2019-20 season, opening up the year with a road dual meet against Badger North Conference rival Waunakee.
The Thunderbirds wound up on the losing end of 11 varsity events, and suffered a 104-65 loss at Waunakee High School.
Baraboo won three individual events on the day, including two from Aidan Lohr. The senior won his first individual event of the season when he took home the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 58.84 seconds. Lohr, a University of Iowa recruit, added a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (:52.39).
Jacob Laux won Baraboo’s third and final event of the night. The junior touched the wall in 1:04.71 to win the 100 breaststroke.
Jakob Lemke added a pair of top-three finishes for the T-Birds, taking second in the 500 freestyle (6:04.04) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:09.50).
Other top-three finishes for Baraboo came from Ben Beal in the 500 freestyle (second, :24.52) and Nicholas Riesterer in the 100 freestyle (:58.70).
Baraboo was less than a second behind the Warriors in the 200 medley relay. Lohr, Laux, Luke Stelling and Seth Hittman’s time of 1:45.50 finished just behind Waunakee (1:44.74).
Beal, Noah Tiber, Riesterer and Stelling added a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.36), while the quartet of Lemke, Mitchell Hamm, Laux and Lohr took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.56).
The T-Birds will compete in Saturday’s invitational at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
