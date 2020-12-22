PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo splits triple dual with Edgewood, Watertown

The Baraboo High School boys swim team went 1-1 on Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds beat Watertown, 96-67, while losing to reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood, 89-70, in a triple dual at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

Edgewood, which also claimed a 94-65 win over Watertown, won 10 of the 11 events. The other one went Baraboo’s way, as the quartet of Seth Hittman, Isaac Brewer, Mitchell Hamm and Jacob Laux teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 37.52 seconds.

Hittman, Ryan Reuter, Hamm and Laux added a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.54), while Reuter, Laux, Hamm and Brewer took second in the 200 medley relay (1:46.75).

Individually for the T-Birds, Hittman was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:04.08) and the 100 freestyle (:55.47), Reuter took second in the 200 individual medley (2:24.36) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.63), Laux finished second in the 100 butterfly (:54.20), and Brewer took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.92).

The T-Birds improved to 4-1 in dual meets this season, having opened the year with three straight wins over Janesville Craig, Fort Atkinson and Watertown. They will be off until they host another multiple-team event at Jack Young Middle School on Dec. 30.