The Sauk Prairie co-op prep boys swim team hit the ground running Tuesday night.
The three-time reigning Badger North Conference champions opened the 2019-2020 season with a 92-78 conference dual-meet win over McFarland at Sauk Prairie High School.
Matthew Loy won a pair of individual events. The sophomore touched the wall in 1 minute, 52.81 seconds to win the 200-yard freestyle, while also claiming the 100 freestyle in :50.82.
Sam Beattie also had a nice day in the freestyle events, finishing second in the 500 freestyle (5:23.34) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:59.67)
Zach Guentherman took home the other individual title for Sauk Prairie, using a time of :59.36 to win the 100 backstroke. Alec Buss added a third-place finish in the event (1:02.10), while Guentherman (2:11.23) and Ryan Godwin (2:21.68) placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 individual medley.
Buss (1:02.36) and Adam Stecker (1:02.41) took second and third in the 100 butterfly, while Jordan Chao took second in the 50 freestyle (:24.57), and Sam King finished third in the 500 freestyle (:24.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.72).
Chao, Stecker, Beattie and Loy touched the wall in 1:37.10 to narrowly beat out McFarland (1:37.62) in the 200 freestyle relay. Guentherman, King, Stecker and Godwin took second in the 200 medley relay (1:48.66), while Beattie, Chao, Guentherman and Loy took second in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Eagles, who earned a 111-53 win at the junior varsity level, will compete in Saturday's invitational in Sun Prairie.
