PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights beats Waunakee to cap off unbeaten Badger North dual season

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team is on the doorstep of a fourth straight Badger North Conference title.
The Eagles capped off a perfect Badger North dual-meet season with Tuesday's 102-68 win at Waunakee. They'll look to wrap up the championship at the Feb. 7 conference meet in Waunakee.
The Eagles won just four of the 11 events on Tuesday, using their depth to pull away from the Warriors.
Matthew Loy won a pair of individual events for the Eagles. The sophomore touched the wall in 50.84 seconds to win the 100-yard freestyle and used a time of 1:52.65 to claim the 200 freestyle.
Loy also teamed up with Sam King, Daniel Bakhchevnikov and Jordan Chao to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.32. The Eagles' 'B' team of Evan Leece, Ryan Godwin, David Heck and Sam Beattie wasn't far behind, taking second in 1:38.58.
King notched Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' fourth title. The freshman's 50 freestyle time of 0:23.69 just edged out Waunakee's Nolan Wallace (:23.71) for first place. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' Adam Stecker (:24.25) added a third-place finish in the event.
Other top-three individual finishes for the Eagles came from Zach Guentherman (second, 2:10.92) and Chao (third, 2:16.33) in the 200 individual medley; Guentherman (second, :59.98) and Buss (third, 1:02.98) in the 100 backstroke; King (second, 1:07.66) and Bakhchevnikov (third, 1:09.86) in the 100 breaststroke; Stecker (second, 1:00.72) and Alec Buss (third, 1:03.25) in the 100 butterfly; Beattie (second, 5:16.34) and Jackson Shavlik (third, 5:40.05) in the 500 freestyle; Beattie in the 200 freestyle (third, 1:57.09); and Chao in the 100 freestyle (third, :53.29).
Middleton Cardinal Relays
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights scored 113 points to place eighth out of 13 teams at Saturday's Middleton Cardinal Relays.
Middleton won the title with 189 points, followed immediately by Madison Memorial (172) and Sun Prairie (171).
The Eagles' best finish was eighth place, a feat they accomplished twice. The quartet of Guentherman, King, Stecker and Loy placed eighth in the 200 medley relay (1:48.25), which was won by Madison West (1:40.20).
Guentherman, King, Loy and Bakhchevnikov added an eighth-place finish in the 400 medley relay (4:05.96). Sun Prairie won the event in 3:38.72.
Chao, Guentherman, Bakhchevnikov and Stecker took ninth in the 500 freestyle relay (4:48.67), while Stecker, Godwin, Leece and Beattie took ninth in the 100 freestyle relay (:46.19); Chao, Leece, Godwin and Shavlik took 10th in the 800 freestyle relay (8:05.50); and Loy, King, Chao, Stecker, Bakhchevnikov, Godwin, Guentherman and Leece finished 10th in the 8x50 freestyle relay (3:14.21).
