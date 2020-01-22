PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights beats Waunakee to cap off unbeaten Badger North dual season

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team is on the doorstep of a fourth straight Badger North Conference title.

The Eagles capped off a perfect Badger North dual-meet season with Tuesday's 102-68 win at Waunakee. They'll look to wrap up the championship at the Feb. 7 conference meet in Waunakee.

The Eagles won just four of the 11 events on Tuesday, using their depth to pull away from the Warriors.

Matthew Loy won a pair of individual events for the Eagles. The sophomore touched the wall in 50.84 seconds to win the 100-yard freestyle and used a time of 1:52.65 to claim the 200 freestyle.

Loy also teamed up with Sam King, Daniel Bakhchevnikov and Jordan Chao to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.32. The Eagles' 'B' team of Evan Leece, Ryan Godwin, David Heck and Sam Beattie wasn't far behind, taking second in 1:38.58.

King notched Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' fourth title. The freshman's 50 freestyle time of 0:23.69 just edged out Waunakee's Nolan Wallace (:23.71) for first place. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' Adam Stecker (:24.25) added a third-place finish in the event.

