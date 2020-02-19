PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights building on solid foundation

“It was my goal at the beginning of the year to get to state, but I didn’t know if I could do it,” King said. “Usually I only swim in the summers. This is my first time swimming in the winter, and at first it was really hard. I wanted to quit after the second day, but thanks to my parents I didn’t, and it’s been quite the year.”

The rest of the Eagles will put up the fastest times they can in the opening heat, and see if they hold.

Loy (1:49.69) and Beattie (1:53.28) are seeded ninth and 16th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle, which is led by Madison Edgewood’s Nate Frucht (1:43.56). Loy is also seeded 10th in the 100 freestyle (0:49.52), while Beattie is 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:03.81). Baraboo’s Aidan Lohr (0:46.67) and Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt (4:48.43) lead the field in the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively.

“There’s going to be some really good guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing some good competition,” Beattie said. “I’d really like to drop time in both my events, so to have competition to push me and help reach those goals is going to be nice.”