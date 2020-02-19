PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights building on solid foundation

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team took a long road to the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state meet.
There were early morning swims and weightlifting sessions, but keeping the co-op program afloat started long before the current 29-athlete roster began swimming. That roster size used to feel like a pipe dream for Sauk Prairie co-op coaches Todd Wuerger and Melani Guentherman, who’ve spent plenty of years with 15 or less athletes on their roster.
“We’d go to those meets and see McFarland and those teams with 30 guys and say ‘man, wouldn’t that be great some day,’ And now we’re here,” Wuerger said on Monday, noting that there were times the roster was so small that they traveled to meets with two vans of five guys each.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights will need a bigger vehicle to carry its seven qualifiers to Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. The Eagles have been in Division 1 the last four years, but Lodi left the co-op in the offseason and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights took advantage of dropping down a division. They were the runner-up to Madison Edgewood at Saturday’s sectional meet in Baraboo, qualifying for state in all three relays and seven individual events.
“D1 (last year), it was like, ‘OK, we have little to know chance of getting into individuals,” junior Adam Stecker said during Tuesday’s practice. “But D2 it was like, ‘Wow, we have so much more of a shot. If we get out there and give it everything, we can make it. ... It’s hard work. The early mornings... the lifting... it’s not easy. You feel beat down and tired throughout the season, but the hard work pulls you through.”
After sectionals, the Eagles gathered at the Blue Spoon Café to see where their times stacked up with the other three Division 2 meets. By the time they left, sophomore Matthew Loy qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay; junior Zach Guentherman in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay; junior Sam Beattie in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay; freshman Sam King in the 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay; junior Jordan Chao in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay; Stecker in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay; and sophomore Ryan Godwin in the 400 freestyle relay.
“To be in D2 was a breath of fresh air,” Beattie said. “Just to know that you can qualify some guys and have a shot at it. A lot of schools in D1 are bigger than us, so D2 seems more adequate for our school size. It was awesome to be able to qualify so many guys.”
The parade of state-bound Eagles had Wuerger thinking about how far the program had come since the early years.
“I’m very proud of this journey we’ve been on,” Wuerger said, noting that Sauk Prairie was in danger of losing its boys swim program until teaming up with Wisconsin Heights in 2000. “If it wasn’t for Heights, we would have lost the team.”
Wuerger planned on coaching for a year or so, but the addition of Guentherman allowed them up to split the duties. They’ve developed a well-oiled system over the last 16 years, giving them a state qualifier every year since 2001.
“I’m pretty sure I would have stopped coaching after that first year if Melani hadn’t come in,” Wuerger said. “We basically have the same philosophies, these guys are going to get the same workout. It’s rare when you get two coaches that have drank the same Kool-Aid for years.”
There were still slim years, including the co-op almost ending in 2006.
It was all but decided to remove Wisconsin Heights and drop Sauk Prairie to Division 2 until a meeting was held to go over the plan.
“One Heights family showed up,” Wuerger said. “But one by one, each Sauk parent stood up and said ‘Why are we having this conversation? Who cares what division we’re in?’ All they wanted to talk about was the other good things about the co-op. They went beyond the competitive part… to the fact that these kids are developing life skills.
“Since then, (disbanding the co-op) has never entered anybody’s minds. The loyalty there goes so deep.”
Those moments in 2000 and 2006 built the foundation for the current team. They took it up a notch in 2017, winning the Badger North Conference title to end a 27-year drought. They have rattled off three more, tying the program record of four straight conference titles set in the 1970s.
“There’s that old saying: success breeds success,” said Wuerger, whose swimmers have won 11 individual state titles since 2008. “It’s so true with our program. The teams years ago created the culture of inclusiveness. Then they won a conference title, and then the next group wanted to defend it, and then the next group wanted to defend those.”
Creating chemistry
The 2019-20 version of the Eagles did it with depth. After losing Desmon Sachtjen, a current University of Minnesota swimmer, in the offseason, Stecker, Beattie and Loy were the only individuals with state experience, having teamed up with Sachtjen to place 20th in the 400 freestyle relay at the 2019 Division 1 state meet.
But the relatively inexperienced Eagles got to work, scheduling captain’s workouts and recruiting their friends to join the program. The roster numbers jumped from 18 last year to 29 this year.
“We just like to get the word out,” Stecker said of how they recruit new swimmers. “We’re always known for being super friendly in the swim community. I feel like that’s bringing a lot of people in. ... I know that when I come to practice, I’m always going to be in a good mood because of the people that are here. ... We are just one big family.”
“The top guys being there for everybody and helping everybody get to where they are now is one of the best things that has helped the team become what it is,” Loy said. “Everybody is just supportive no matter what. I think that’s what’s led to having the most amount of guys on the team that we’ve ever had.”
That tight-knit group also motivates guys to get faster.
“We’ve had a big friend group for a long time, going back to Pool Sharks (youth swim team),” Chao said, noting that the group gathers for spaghetti dinners, Saturday breakfasts or just hanging out at someone’s house. “We’ve all known each other and seen the inter-squad competition. It’s pushed us to succeed.”
“There’s a lot of competition with this team,” Godwin added. “There always has been. I’ve been swimming with most of these guys most of my life, and it’s always practicing to win and beat your other teammates. I can’t tell you how many races I’ve gone into looking at my other teammates more so than the opposing team.”
They had success all year, winning all four dual meets, the junior varsity conference meet and varsity conference meet before the second-place sectional finish.
“We won in a very different type of way,” Godwin said. “Last year, we were winning a lot of events, but this year we had a lot more depth and we used that to our advantage. ... Everyone’s gotten a lot better. Everyone rose to the challenge.”
“As the year went on, everybody was outperforming what we thought we could do,” Guentherman added. “It was about halfway through (the season) where it was like, ‘We really have a chance at this.’”
Eyeing the podium
King is the lone Eagle that will swim in the fastest heat of his event. The freshman is seeded seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a sectional time of 1 minute, 1.21 seconds, a fourth-place finish that Wuerger said dropped the coaches’ jaws. The Chilton co-op’s Parker Sonnabend (0:57.20) is seeded first in the 100 breaststroke.
“It was my goal at the beginning of the year to get to state, but I didn’t know if I could do it,” King said. “Usually I only swim in the summers. This is my first time swimming in the winter, and at first it was really hard. I wanted to quit after the second day, but thanks to my parents I didn’t, and it’s been quite the year.”
The rest of the Eagles will put up the fastest times they can in the opening heat, and see if they hold.
Loy (1:49.69) and Beattie (1:53.28) are seeded ninth and 16th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle, which is led by Madison Edgewood’s Nate Frucht (1:43.56). Loy is also seeded 10th in the 100 freestyle (0:49.52), while Beattie is 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:03.81). Baraboo’s Aidan Lohr (0:46.67) and Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt (4:48.43) lead the field in the 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively.
“There’s going to be some really good guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing some good competition,” Beattie said. “I’d really like to drop time in both my events, so to have competition to push me and help reach those goals is going to be nice.”
“Last year, it was, ‘Oh I’m at state, I’m a freshman, this is a big thing,’” Loy said. “It’s still a big thing, but now I know what it’s going to be like. ... I’m hoping to be able to get out in front of everybody early so I can have still water, go as fast as possible and try to make the podium.”
Zach Guentherman, Melani’s son, is seeded 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:03.93) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (0:56.57). Edgewood’s Truman teDuits is seeded first in the 200 IM (1:51.30), while Lohr is first in the 100 backstroke (0:49.74).
“Backstroke I identify with more, but the 200 IM this year, my time really dropped,” Guentherman said of how he’s feeling about his individual events.
The Eagles are also seeded 10th in the 200 medley relay (1:42.38), 10th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.86) and 14th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.06). Edgewood is seeded first in the 200 medley relay (1:36.88), while Elkhorn leads the way in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.00) and 400 freestyle relay (3:13.32).
“I thought we did pretty well in our relays (at sectionals),” said Chao, who will be swimming in all three. “I was pretty certain that we would qualify. ... I feel like we are seeded worse that what we’re actually able to do. So I think we just need to not worry about the other lanes and swim our own race. I have a feeling that we have a chance at a top-six finish on the podium.”
“I don’t think about it as a bad kind of pressure,” Godwin said of swimming relays. “I think about it like, ‘OK, I’m here, I earned this, let’s get it done.’ It’s probably out last meet of the season, let’s go out and give it everything we’ve got.”
All seven Eagles are in a new role at state, and they’re excited to see what they can do in the final season-ending meet at the Natatorium.
“It looks intense,” Guentherman said. “When you’re down there, I’m sure it’s more stressful, but even watching it you feel the stress of the guys and you want them to perform.”
“It seems like there’s a lot of good energy at state,” said Chao, who has watched state in the past, including playing the National Anthem on the violin. “There’s a big audience and I think that brings a good feeling to a lot of swimmers and gives you inspiration.”
“It was awesome being there with all the best swimmers in the state,” Beattie said of his experience last year. “It was cool just to see all that talent, and to be part of that is just awesome.”
The Sauk Prairie swim program has another big day coming up in April. The community is set to vote on a referendum that includes a $12 million aquatic center.
“Hopefully that would just take it up another notch,” Wuerger said on what a new pool would do for the swim program. “If the sport hadn’t grown, we might not be having this conversation.”
In the meantime, all of Sauk Prairie’s state qualifiers are eligible to return next season, although seven departing seniors will leave the program looking to bolster its roster again.
“There’s going to be more recruiting going on in the halls of Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Heights,” Wuerger said.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.