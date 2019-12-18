PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights finishes seventh at Fort Atkinson Invite

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team took seventh at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles scored 123.5 points to finish behind Sun Prairie (499.5), Verona/Mount Horeb (357), Madison Edgewood (231), McFarland (200.5), Monona Grove (178) and Baraboo (166) in the 13-team meet.

Matthew Loy had two top-10 finishes. He touched the wall in 50.88 seconds to take fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 50.88 seconds to finish behind Baraboo's Aidan Lohr (0:47.83), Sun Prairie's Cade Roggenbauer (0:48.77) and Monona Grove's Jonah Elfers (0:50.59).

Loy also placed 10th in the 200 individual medley, while teammate Zach Guentherman took 15th in 2:16.51.

Guentherman (5:24.65) and Jordan Chao (5:36.13) took 10th and 14th, respectively, in the 500 freestyle.

Jordan Chao (2:00.36) and Ryan Godwin (2:02.24) took 12th and 13th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle.

Sam King placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.28) and tied for 15th in the 50 freestyle (0:24.46).

Buss added a 13th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:03.01).