PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights podiums twice at state

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team cracked into the top 10 at state.

The Eagles scored 100 points to place ninth in the 32-team WIAA Division 2 state meet on Feb. 21 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.

Madison Edgewood won its second straight Division 2 title, scoring 293 points to beat out Cedarburg (265) and Elkhorn (169). Middleton won its first ever Division 1 championship on Saturday.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' highlight came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of Sam King, Jordan Chao, Adam Stecker and Matthew Loy came into state seeded 10th with a time of 1 minutes, 31.86 seconds.

"I feel like we're seeded worse than what we're actually able to do," Chao said in the days leading up to state. "So just don't worry about the other lanes and swim our own race, because I think we have a chance at a top-six finish."

That's exactly what they did, dropping more than two seconds to take fourth in 1:29.61. The Eagles trailed only Elkhorn (1:26.16), Edgewood (1:27.06) and Whitefish Bay (1:27.76).

