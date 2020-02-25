PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights podiums twice at state

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team cracked into the top 10 at state.
The Eagles scored 100 points to place ninth in the 32-team WIAA Division 2 state meet on Feb. 21 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
Madison Edgewood won its second straight Division 2 title, scoring 293 points to beat out Cedarburg (265) and Elkhorn (169). Middleton won its first ever Division 1 championship on Saturday.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' highlight came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of Sam King, Jordan Chao, Adam Stecker and Matthew Loy came into state seeded 10th with a time of 1 minutes, 31.86 seconds.
"I feel like we're seeded worse than what we're actually able to do," Chao said in the days leading up to state. "So just don't worry about the other lanes and swim our own race, because I think we have a chance at a top-six finish."
That's exactly what they did, dropping more than two seconds to take fourth in 1:29.61. The Eagles trailed only Elkhorn (1:26.16), Edgewood (1:27.06) and Whitefish Bay (1:27.76).
King also reached the podium in the first individual event of his state career — the 100 breaststroke. The freshman took more than a second off his sectional time of 1:01.21, finishing in 1:00.17 to place fifth in the state. DeForest senior Ben Ramminger won the 100 breaststroke in 0:56.55.
Loy swam in a pair of individual events, tying Edgewood’s Davis Petersen for eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:48.23) and taking 11th in the 100 freestyle (0:49.13). Edgewood’s Nate Frucht won the 200 freestyle in 1:41.30, while Baraboo's Aidan Lohr claimed the 100 freestyle in 0:45.67.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights junior Sam Beattie took 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.80) and 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:03.40). Cedarburg’s Isaac Fleig took home the 500 freestyle title in 4:39.24.
"Just being there with all these good swimmers is just a great experience," Beattie said last week, noting that the 500 freestyle is the event he most identifies with. "I've been racing that nonstop since freshman year. I've raced it a lot, so it's kind of my event. I run cross country in the fall, and I think I just excel more in the endurance stuff. ... I just like the distance factor."
Zach Guentherman placed 13th in both of his individual events, touching the wall in 2:05.50 in the 200 individual medley and 0:56.65 in the 100 backstroke. Edgewood's Truman teDuits won the 200 IM in 1:50.03, while Lohr won the 100 backstroke in a state-record time of 0:48.05.
Guentherman, King, Stecker and Chao added a ninth-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:41.62), while Chao, Beattie, Ryan Godwin and Loy took 12th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.10). Edgewood won both events, taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:08.79 and breaking the state record to win the 200 medley in 1:33.77.
