PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights takes third at home invite

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team finished in the top half of Saturday's home invitational.

The Eagles scored 348 points to take third in the six-team invite at Sauk Prairie High School. Verona/Mount Horeb won six of the 12 events to score 566 points and easily pull away from second-place Neenah (366).

Despite not winning any individual events, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights used depth to accumulate points.

Jordan Chao touched the wall in 2 minutes, 12.98 seconds to take fourth in the 200-yard individual medley. Casey Vande Hey followed in 2:27.05, taking ninth.

Zach Guentherman (5:19.12) and Sam Beattie (5:19.15) took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 500 freestyle.

Matthew Loy placed fifth in the 100 individual medley (1:00.46), while Guentherman (1:01.67) took seventh and Beattie (1:04.13) took eighth.

The Eagles also had three top-10 finishes in the 50 freestyle, with Sam King (:24.23) taking sixth, Adam Stecker (:24.58) taking ninth and Evan Leece (:24.93) taking 10th.