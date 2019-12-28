PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights takes third at home invite

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team finished in the top half of Saturday's home invitational.
The Eagles scored 348 points to take third in the six-team invite at Sauk Prairie High School. Verona/Mount Horeb won six of the 12 events to score 566 points and easily pull away from second-place Neenah (366).
Despite not winning any individual events, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights used depth to accumulate points.
Jordan Chao touched the wall in 2 minutes, 12.98 seconds to take fourth in the 200-yard individual medley. Casey Vande Hey followed in 2:27.05, taking ninth.
You have free articles remaining.
Zach Guentherman (5:19.12) and Sam Beattie (5:19.15) took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 500 freestyle.
Matthew Loy placed fifth in the 100 individual medley (1:00.46), while Guentherman (1:01.67) took seventh and Beattie (1:04.13) took eighth.
The Eagles also had three top-10 finishes in the 50 freestyle, with Sam King (:24.23) taking sixth, Adam Stecker (:24.58) taking ninth and Evan Leece (:24.93) taking 10th.
King also placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.97), while Chao took ninth in the 100 freestyle (:53.70); Stecker took ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.24).; Alec Buss (1:01.78) and Loy (1:02.55) took eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke; and Ryan Godwin finished eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:02.65).
Loy, Chao, Godwin and Stecker teamed up to take third in the 8x50 freestyle relay (3:14.16), while Loy, Godwin, Leece and Beattie finished fourth in the 100 freestyle relay (:46.39).
The Eagles will return with a Jan. 3 invitational at Schroeder YMCA Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.