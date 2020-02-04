PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights wins Battle on the Rock

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swim team capped off its invitational season with a title.
The Eagles beat out six teams to place first at the Battle on the Rock Invitational on Saturday in Beloit. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swam away from the field, scoring 498 points while Hononegah (Ill.) scored 371.5 points, Beloit had 356.5, Madison East had 306, Boylan Catholic (Ill.) had 286.5, Freeport (Ill.) had 188.5 and Rockford East (Ill.) had 111.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' lone event win of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Matthew Loy, Jordan Chao, Sam King and Daniel Bakhchevnikov touched the wall in 1 minute, 33.97 seconds to finish first.
Four Eagles finished in the top eight of the 200 individual medley, with Loy (2:12.42) taking third, followed by Chao (fourth, 2:13.03), Bakhchevnikov (seventh, 2:18.36) and Alec Buss (eighth, 2:20.22). Loy (:59.02) also took fourth in the 100 butterfly, while Zach Guentherman (1:02.86) and Sam Beattie (1:03.16) took ninth and 10th, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Bakhchevnikov (1:07.98) took third in the 100 breaststroke, ahead of teammates Casey VandeHey (fifth, 1:11.89) and Jack Boerger (seventh, 1:14.23).
In the 500 freestyle, Ryan Godwin (5:26.53) took third, Adam Stecker (5:30.27) fourth, Evan Leece (5:40.22) sixth and Sam Juckett (5:55.78) ninth.
Godwin (1:58.87) and Leece (2:02.47) took fourth and eighth, respectively, in the 200 freestyle, while Stecker (:24.73) and Guentherman (:25.30) took fifth and 10th in the 50 freestyle.
Chao (1:00.42) took fourth in the 100 backstroke, while Buss (1:03.54), Jackson Shavlik (1:04.43) and Beattie (1:04.53) took sixth through eighth.
King added an eighth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (:53.57), while Guentherman, King, Stecker and Beattie teamed up to take fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:43.90), and Chao, Stecker, Beattie and Loy finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.75).
The Eagles will look to continue their reign atop the Badger North when they head to Friday's meet in Waunakee. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights has won three straight conference titles since ending a 27-year drought in 2017. The Eagles have a shot to make it four straight, as they went 4-0 in conference dual meets this winter and opened the season by tying Baraboo for first at the Badger North Relays in December.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.