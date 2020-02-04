PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights wins Battle on the Rock

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swim team capped off its invitational season with a title.

The Eagles beat out six teams to place first at the Battle on the Rock Invitational on Saturday in Beloit. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights swam away from the field, scoring 498 points while Hononegah (Ill.) scored 371.5 points, Beloit had 356.5, Madison East had 306, Boylan Catholic (Ill.) had 286.5, Freeport (Ill.) had 188.5 and Rockford East (Ill.) had 111.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' lone event win of the day came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Matthew Loy, Jordan Chao, Sam King and Daniel Bakhchevnikov touched the wall in 1 minute, 33.97 seconds to finish first.

Four Eagles finished in the top eight of the 200 individual medley, with Loy (2:12.42) taking third, followed by Chao (fourth, 2:13.03), Bakhchevnikov (seventh, 2:18.36) and Alec Buss (eighth, 2:20.22). Loy (:59.02) also took fourth in the 100 butterfly, while Zach Guentherman (1:02.86) and Sam Beattie (1:03.16) took ninth and 10th, respectively.

Bakhchevnikov (1:07.98) took third in the 100 breaststroke, ahead of teammates Casey VandeHey (fifth, 1:11.89) and Jack Boerger (seventh, 1:14.23).