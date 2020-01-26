PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights wins in Platteville

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim team brought a title home Saturday.

The Eagles scored 664.5 points to win a five-team invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah took second with 497 points, followed by Platteville/Lancaster (321), Rockford (Ill.) Auburn (273) and La Crosse Central/Logan (239.5).

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights scored three of the 11 events, including taking the top two spots in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Evan Leece, Ryan Godwin, Daniel Bakhchevnikov and Sam Beattie teamed up to win the relay in 3 minutes, 36.42 seconds, followed immediately by their teammates — Jackson Shavlik, Adam Stecker, Jordan Chao and Zach Guentherman (3:38.43).

Guentherman also used a time of 1:57.76 to win the 200 freestyle. Stecker (2:01.55) and Sam Juckett (2:10.56) added second- and fourth-place finishes, respectively.

Matthew Loy led a Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sweep in the 500 freestyle. Loy won in 5:22.94, followed by Guentherman (5:23.20) and Bakhchevnikov (5:44.25).

Loy (1:00.31), Sam King (1:02.23) and Godwin (1:02.62) placed second through fourth in the freshman/sophomore 100 individual medley, trailing only Hononegah's Jack Kitzman (1:00.27).