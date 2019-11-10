The Baraboo prep girls swimming team started Saturday with a school record.
By the end of the day, the Thunderbirds qualified for state in six events and took fourth at the 13-team WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The T-Birds scored 200 points, trailing Madison Edgewood (353), McFarland (297) and DeForest (238). Edgewood and McFarland finished first and second, respectively, at state last year, while Baraboo took fifth.
Baraboo will send five individuals to the 50th state meet Friday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. The Division 1 meet will be held Saturday.
The T-Birds punched their state ticket in the first event of the day. Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz touched the wall in a school-record time of 1 minute, 48.81 seconds to take third in the 200-yard medley relay. Edgewood won the event in 1:48.27 to automatically qualify for state.
Individuals and relay teams with the top-12 times, not counting sectional sports, in each event across all sectionals also qualify for state. Baraboo is seeded third in the medley relay and will be swimming in lane three when state begins Friday.
Gneiser will have just one event to rest before taking her spot in the final heat of the 200 individual medley. The sophomore is seeded eighth, using a time of 2:14.27 to place fourth at sectionals. Edgewood's Anna teDuits won in 2:13.11. Whitewater junior Ella Houwers' time of 2:06.63 leads the state field by nearly five seconds.
Lohr won Baraboo's lone sectional title. The sophomore's time of 1:06.07 was good for first in the 100 breaststroke and has her seeded second in the state, trailing only Houwers (1:05.87).
Balfanz edged into the final qualifying spot in the 50 freestyle. The freshman used a time of :25.29 to take sixth at sectionals. Edgewood's Maeve O'Driscoll (:24.13) won, while Ashwaubenon's Bry Belille (:23.55) will be seeded first at state.
A pair of T-Birds advanced in the 100 butterfly, as Lohr (:58.89) and Letendre (1:00.30) took fourth and seventh, respectively. They'll swim in the first heat Friday, while Rhinelander's Malia Francis (:57.54) is the top seed.
Naomi Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr qualified with a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.71). Edgewood won in 3:34.49, the fastest time in the state.
Several other T-Birds missed qualifying despite top-15 times counting all the sectionals.
Pelland, Ellie Hennessy, Rachel Laux and Balfanz took sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.99) at the Baraboo sectional; Balfanz (:56.04) and Pelland (:56.42) took 12th and 14th, respectively, in the 100 freestyle; Letendre (1:01.32) tied for eighth in the 100 backstroke while Gneiser (1:01.60) took 10th; Pelland (:26.00) took 14th in the 50 freestyle; Emily Bradley took 13th in the 200 freestyle (2:06.53) and 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:44.60); and Laux took 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:25.91) and 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.89).
