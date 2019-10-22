The Baraboo High School girls swim team wrapped up its dual schedule in dominant fashion.
The Thunderbirds won all but one event in Tuesday’s 111-59 non-conference win at Lodi.
The T-Birds were in control from the outset, as the meet began when the quartet of Anna Balfanz, Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr and Mattie Letendre won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 58.52 seconds.
Baraboo went on to win all three relays with relative ease. Naomi Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr claimed the 400 freestyle relay in 4:03.13, while Pelland, Ellie Hennessy, Rachel Laux and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.93.
The T-Birds’ individuals were just as impressive.
Lohr won a pair of individual events, taking the 100 breaststroke (1:10.76) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.55). Hennessy added a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.55), while Letendre took second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.59).
Letendre (1:04.05) and Gneiser (1:04.16) took first and second, respectively, in the 100 backstroke, while Balfanz (:26.43) and Pelland (:26.92) were first to the wall in the 50 freestyle.
Pelland (:57.60) and Balfanz (:58.16) also took first and third, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Emily Bradley won the 500 freestyle in 5:59.96, while Kyra Hess took third in 6:29.30. Bradley added a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:17.57), trailing only Lodi’s Brooke Presny (2:10.29).
Gneiser won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.88, while teammate Rachel Laux took third in 2:36.01.
Baraboo will have some time off before hosting the Badger North Conference meet Nov. 2 at Jack Young Middle School. The T-Birds took third in the conference last year.
