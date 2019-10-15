The Baraboo High School girls swim team celebrated Senior Night with a convincing win over River Valley/Richland Center.
The Thunderbirds won eight of the 11 varsity events to cruise to a 117-52 home win at Jack Young Middle School.
The T-Birds won all three relays, starting with the first event of the night. Mattie Letendre was the first into the pool, teaming up with Ella Lohr, Natalie Gneiser and Anna Balfanz to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 55.87 seconds. Baraboo also took second of the event, as Meghan Reuter, Rachel Laux, Emily Bradley and Ellie Hennessy touched the wall in 2:05.55.
Balfanz, Hennessy, Laux and Naomi Pelland added a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.23), while Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr won the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.06).
Baraboo swept two events on the night, starting when Letendre (1:02.97), Balfanz (1:04.25) and Reuter (1:14.08) took first through third in the 100 backstroke.
The second T-Bird sweep came when Lohr (1:09.62) took first in the 100 breaststroke, followed by Hennessy (1:18.26) and Laux (1:19.42).
Gneiser (2:22.94) and Laux (2:27.74) led the field in the 200 individual medley, while Lohr (1:00.56) and Letendre (1:01.92) did the same in the 100 butterfly, and Pelland (:57.53) and Gneiser (:58.90) took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle.
River Valley/Richland Center’s three first-place finishes came from Shantai Giroux in the 200 freestyle (2:10.32), Beverly Harper in the 50 freestyle (:26.01) and Megan Nachreiner in the 500 freestyle (5:49.26).
Baraboo’s Bradley took second in the 200 freestyle (2:15.30) and 500 freestyle (6:02.48), while Balfanz (:26.61) and Pelland (:26.70) took second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle; Alexis Weyenberg added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:18.62); and Ellie Abrahams took third in the 500 freestyle (6:14.54).
The T-Birds will compete in the small school state meet Saturday at Shorewood High School. Baraboo will be back home for a Nov. 2 Badger North Conference meet at Jack Young Middle School
