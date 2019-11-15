MADISON — The WIAA Division 2 state girls swim meet serves partly as an end-of-season celebration.
Baraboo High School gave itself more reason to celebrate Friday, reaching the podium four times on the way to taking ninth place out of 38 teams at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
"I'm really happy with the girls," first-year head coach Chris Lemke said after the meet. "They were focused, they came out with intent and swam some really great races. Dropping times all over the place, which was really cool."
The Thunderbirds finished the night with 90.5 points. Edgewood scored 290 points to run away with its fifth straight title. McFarland took second with 163.5 points.
"It was a really great meet," Lemke said. "A lot of great races from all the teams tonight. I can't believe some of the times we're seeing."
The T-Birds reached the podium in four of their six swims, starting with the first event of the night.
Baraboo knew what it was up against in the 200-yard medley relay, entering the night seeded third behind sectional opponents Madison Edgewood and McFarland. The T-Birds broke the school record for the second straight meet, as Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz touched the wall in 1 minutes, 48.59 seconds to take third, reaching the podium in the event for the fourth straight year.
"It was really cool to stand up on the podium again," said Gneiser, who was the only returner from last year's third-place medley team. "To just look out and see the crowd is really pretty awesome."
The T-Birds surprised themselves six days ago by setting a then-school record of 1:48.81 in the medley relay at the Baraboo Sectional.
"It's all really close because there's a lot of good freestylers ... so we're all just screaming our lungs out," Lohr said of what it's like to watch Balfanz swim the final leg of the relay. "We were all really happy to see that we cut time from last week. It was a good race. I felt really strong in my leg and I'm sure all the other girls would say the same."
Edgewood won the 200 medley relay in a state-record time of 1:44.51, followed by McFarland (1:47.20). The same three schools led the state in the medley relay last season, as McFarland, Edgewood and Baraboo took first through third.
Gneiser had just one event to rest before taking her spot in lane eight of the 200 individual medley. The sophomore crushed her seed time of 2:14.27, using a time of 2:11.69 to take sixth and podium in an individual event for the first time in her career.
"I did not think that was going to happen," Gneiser said of her sixth-place finish. "I cut time too, which is also a bonus, but I did not expect that. It was just a really amazing race. ... It was also really cool to see my teammates at the end of the lane before I started. It got me really excited."
"Natalie Gneiser with that IM was amazing," Lemke said. "We know she's got it in her. When she puts it down, she's racing hard. She found that today and it was one of the best races I've seen her swim all year long. She's awesome all the time, but that was a race she'll remember."
Edgewood's Anna teDuits took nearly seven seconds off her seed time (2:13.11) to win the 200 IM title in 2:06.28, edging out the top seed — Whitewater's Ella Houwers (2:06.99).
Lohr, a sophomore, took center stage in the second half of the meet, starting with a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.69). Lohr, a sectional champion in the event, entered state seeded second behind Whitewater's Ella Houwers, who won in 1:05.07.
Lohr also came out of heat one to take sixth in the 100 butterfly (:58.52), improving her seed by three spots.
"I was really happy with the time and the place was good too," Lohr said. "I just have the mindset that I want to try to beat the other girls in the heat. I don't feel pressure being in lane four, just motivation for myself to do well in that heat and then see how my times are.
"I felt good. ... I was happy with the races overall."
Letendre moved up two spots in the 100 butterfly, taking 11th in 0:59.93. Rhinelander's Malia Francis won in 0:56.23.
Balfanz climbed three spots in the 50 freestyle, her first individual state race. The freshman, who was seeded 16th with a qualifying time of 0:25.29, touched the wall in 0:25.36 to tie Wausau East's Lucy Gilles for 13th.
"Awesome for a freshman, she exceeded all our expectations," Lemke said of Balfanz. "Anna's just an awesome racer and athlete overall."
Edgewood's Maeve O'Driscoll (0:23.30) and Abby Reid (0:23.49) took the top two spots in the 50 freestyle.
After a long wait, Naomi Pelland took to the water for the first time to lead off Baraboo's 400 freestyle relay — the last of the 12 events. The junior teamed up with Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr to take 13th in 3:44.92. Edgewood took first in 3:29.54.
"We're hoping we'll have the same relays (next year)," Gneiser said. "We really like the bond with them."
"It helps when you have a strong bond, because then you swim better together and work harder in practice," Lohr added.
Baraboo has the tools to be back next year, as all five T-Birds that swam at state are eligible to return in 2020.
"There's definitely room to grow with the young team we've got," Lemke said.
"I'm looking forward to next year," Lohr said. "This season went by really fast. Slow in the moment, but when you look back we've been practicing for three months, waking up super early in the morning, so just to see all the hard work that we put in paid off at sectionals and state was really amazing."
