The Baraboo and DeForest prep girls swimming teams went back and forth Tuesday, but the Thunderbirds finished the night 20 points short, suffering a 95-75 loss in a Badger North Conference dual meet at DeForest High School.
The event also brought the teams together for a "pink out" that raised awareness for breast cancer.
"The Norskies were great hosts," Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said Wednesday morning. "Both teams demonstrated fantastic sportsmanship last night. Cheering and encouraging each other."
Baraboo won the first varsity event of the day, as Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 55.47 seconds.
Lohr won Baraboo's first individual event. The sophomore touched the wall in 2:15.78 to beat the field in the 200 individual medley.
Lohr, who was the lone T-Bird to win multiple individual events, also went on to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.10. Gneiser (1:12.73) added a third-place finish in the event.
Gneiser (1:02.71) and Letendre (1:02.87) took first and second in the 100 backstroke. Letendre won an event of her own, claiming the 100 butterfly in 1:03.62.
Balfanz (:26.55) took second in the 50 freestyle, trailing only DeForest's Ava Boehning (:25.99). Naomi Pelland (:57.53) was the runner-up to Boehning (:57.38) in the 100 freestyle.
Emily Bradley placed third in the 500 freestyle (6:10.32), trailing DeForest's Mackenzi Matson (5:37.30) and Emalia Reiche (5:55.99).
Pelland, Rachel Laux, Ellie Hennessy and Balfanz took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.39), while Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr finished second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.42). DeForest won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.34 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.82.
The T-Birds, who fell to 1-2 in Badger North duals, will host Beaver Dam on Oct. 1.
