Baraboo High School will be in the middle of the action when the WIAA Division 2 state girls swim meet kicks off Friday in Madison.
The Thunderbirds are seeded third in the first swimming event of the night — the 200-yard medley relay.
Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz earned their spot in lane three with a school-record time of 1 minute, 48.81 seconds at sectionals last Saturday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
"That was a total endorphin and adrenaline rush," said Letendre, who swims the butterfly leg of the event, prior to Wednesday's practice. "I had no idea that we had broken (the school record) at first. Someone told me, I looked over at everyone in the water and we all screamed and hugged each other. We weren't even thinking about it while we were racing, but to accomplish that was amazing."
"That was really, really exciting," said Lohr, who swims the breaststroke. "I was like tearing up afterward, because we weren't even looking at that. We weren't focusing on the record, so just to see that we did and we cut so much time was really exciting. We worked together, pumped each other up and were there for each other."
The top three medley relay times in Division 2 are all coming out of the Baraboo sectional, as Madison Edgewood (1:48.27) and McFarland (1:48.64) are seeded first and second. Swimming against that type of competition brought something extra out of the T-Birds.
"That wasn't even on my radar," Balfanz, who swims the freestyle, said of breaking the record. "We're just excited to be going and we're going to do our best."
"The medley relay is firing on all cylinders right now," first-year head coach Chris Lemke said.
The same three schools led the state in the medley relay last season, when McFarland won the title in 1:45.78, followed by Edgewood (1:47.23) and Baraboo (1:49.20). Gneiser is the only returner from that group of T-Birds, as Taylor Bradley, Kirby Tock and Hannah Vittengl all graduated. Baraboo is looking to podium in the medley relay for the fourth straight year.
"It was really cool, it was a fun experience," Gneiser said of making the podium last year. "It really gets you excited for the rest of the meet. ... I like relays more, you just get to spend the time with the team. The atmosphere is different, everyone is so excited and it gets you really excited."
"I like being in the first event, because the adrenaline is there and to get it over with sets a tone for the meet," Lohr said. "If you do well in the first event, you have a positive mindset and you're confident for your individual events."
Lemke thinks the T-Birds still have room to drop time.
"We were careful that we didn't want them completely tapered for Saturday," Lemke said. "That's always the tough part, because you've got to get them in. ... I foresee some good things."
Whether or not they set any more school records, the T-Birds have already ended the season on a positive note.
"Obviously, we're always trying to shave time, but I'm really happy with what we've done so far this season," Letendre said. "I think our relays especially have jelled together. We trust each other by the end of the season."
The T-Birds are getting some extra bonding time this week, as the Jack Young Middle School pool is lighter when there are five girls heading to state.
"I really like how close I get with the girls who are going (to state)," said Naomi Pelland, who will swim the 400 freestyle relay in her third appearance at state. "And I like the moment, because we've been building up to this all year. It's really a special moment. ... It's definitely weird without the team, but it's really fun to get close to the last five girls."
"It's relaxed, but it's also weird not having all the other girls here," Letendre said. "We've been with each other two times a day since August, so it's just different not having all the other people here. But it is more relaxed and I love all the girls that I'm going with."
Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr will line up in the first heat of the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay. Baraboo's time of 3:43.71 has it seeded 10th in a field led by Edgewood (3:34.49).
"We dropped seven seconds at sectionals, which was a really big accomplishment for us," Pelland said. "Going in, we're just going to do our best. ... The coolest part is being with your teammates and getting hyped up behind the blocks for your relay."
"I'm always pretty nervous for the last event, because you've been waiting around the whole meet and are ready to get it over with and swim fast times," Lohr said. "It's kind of nerve-wracking waiting for the end of the meet."
Lohr won't have to wait too long, as she'll be swimming in four events — the meet maximum. Along with the two relays, the sophomore will swim in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
Lohr is the only current T-Bird that has podiumed in an individual event, using a time of 1:07.34 to take third in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman. She'll be near the front of the pack again, as her sectional-championship time of 1:06.07 is second only to Whitewater's Ella Houwers' 1:05.87.
"When I looked up, I was really shocked," Lohr said of winning a sectional title. "Just to see all the faces of my parents, my friends and teammates afterwards was really nice and made me feel good. ... I'm hoping to cut a little bit more time, but at sectionals I was really happy with that time.
"It's just a really exciting meet to experience with my teammates. To be there with everyone is really fun. I don't think it's really any different from last year, just that I've been there once and I know what the environment is. I'm just looking to go in and have fun; positive energy."
Lohr (:58.89) and Letendre (1:00.30) are also seeded ninth and 13th in the 100 butterfly. Letendre, a junior, took 10th in the event last season.
Gneiser edged into the final heat of the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.27. She will be swimming in lane 8. All the 200 individual medley swimmers will be chasing Houwers (2:06.63), who leads the field by nearly five seconds.
Balfanz surprised herself by qualifying in a relay and an individual event as a freshman. She'earned the 16th and final spot in the 50 freestyle, qualifying with a time of :25.29. Ashwaubenon's Bry Bellile is seeded first in :23.55.
"Even going into sectionals, I wasn't expecting it. That was really exciting," Balfanz said of making state as a freshman, noting she found out that she qualified while at dinner after sectionals. "I got 16th place and we were like 'oh, my gosh.' It was crazy."
The lone T-Bird with no previous state experience, Balfanz isn't sure what to expect.
"I honestly have no idea, I'm just really excited to experience it for the first time," Balfanz said, adding that her first high school swimming experience has been a positive one. "It's been a lot of fun. I'm sad it's coming to an end, but I'm already excited for next year."
The veteran T-Birds are excited for the atmosphere that state provides. The 50th WIAA state meet will likely be the final one at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. The UW is set to open the Nicholas Recreation Center in 2020.
"It's kind of like you get your sense of closure, but you still have that feeling of electricity," Letendre said. "At sectionals, the atmosphere... everyone was hyped, everyone was on fire. Same thing for this... it's the last meet of the year, everyone gives it their all."
"It's a very fun experience, and the last meet of the season with your team," Gneiser added. "It's just very electrifying."
The T-Birds had four podium finishes last year, scoring 134 points to take fifth in Division 2 behind Edgewood (328.5), McFarland (209), Tomahawk (164) and Greendale (143.5). They'll have a chance to finish that high again this year, as they'll have seven total swims across two relays and four individual events.
"The week takes on a different feel," Lemke said. "Practices will be a little different, and they'll be smaller. They seem to be a little more relaxed for the first couple days, because they made it. They get to take it in. As we get closer, we'll see the nerves pick up a little bit."
