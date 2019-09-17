The Baraboo prep girls swim team got a look at one of the better teams in the Badger North Conference Tuesday.
The Thunderbirds couldn't keep up, suffering a 112-58 home loss to Waunakee at Jack Young Middle School to fall to 1-1 in Badger North dual meets this season.
Natalie Gneiser won Baraboo's only event of the day. The sophomore touched the wall in 1 minute, 2.45 seconds to win the 100-yard backstroke, just beating out Waunakee junior Ella Graf (1:02.78).
Ella Lohr (2:15.91) and Gneiser (2:19.17) took second and third, respectively, in the 200-yard individual medley, trailing only Waunakee's Abi Schmeiser (2:14.10). Lohr, a sophomore, also took second in the 100 breaststroke, as her time of 1:09.96 was runner-up to Waunakee's Makenzie Wallace (1:08.79).
Lohr and Gneiser teamed up with Mattie Letendre and Naomi Pelland to take second in the 200 medley relay. The quartet nearly out-touched Waunakee, as their time of 1:54.73 was just behind the Warriors' time of 1:54.28. The Baraboo foursome also swam together in the 400 freestyle relay, taking second in 3:52.45 while Waunakee won in 3:48.57.
Anna Balfanz (:26.55) and Pelland (:26.76) added second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Waunakee freshman Grace Blitz won the event in 25.95 seconds.
Pelland was also one of two swimmers to break the one-minute mark in the 100 freestyle. The junior's time of 57.66 seconds was good for second, just behind Waunakee freshman Kajsa Rosenkvist (:57.06).
Letendre added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:03.61), an event Schmeiser won in 58.76 seconds. Baraboo senior Emily Bradley took third in the 500 freestyle (6:06.53), which Waunakee freshman Dylan Ryniak won in 5:40.49.
Rachel Laux, Claire Huebsch, Ellie Hennessy and Balfanz took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.25). Waunakee won in 1:47.15.
Tuesday was Baraboo's first home dual of the season, coming on the heels of Saturday's second-place finish at the Baraboo Relays. Baraboo will return to action at Saturday invitational in Fort Atkinson.
