The Baraboo prep girls swimming team knocked off rival Sauk Prairie Tuesday night.
The Thunderbirds claimed a 92-78 Badger North Conference win at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
“After a long week of extra activities, the girls swam really well,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said, noting the T-Birds had a number of Homecoming events last week. “They brought the fire today and had a really good practice yesterday. We were kind of how surprised with how engaged they were. That’s what we talk about, being present in your race and present with your teammates. They were spot on with that tonight.
“Sauk’s a great team to swim against and at this point of the year they’re always swimming really well.”
Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz finished in 1 minute, 53.88 seconds to win the 200-yard medley relay. The T-Birds swept the relays, as Naomi Pelland, Rachel Laux, Ellie Hennessy and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.88) and Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr won the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.54).
“It’s nice to see relays really jelling at this point in the season,” Lemke said.
Lohr (2:14.77), Gneiser (2:20.03) and Laux (2:27.62) swept the 200 individual medley, while Letendre won the 100 butterfly (1:02.15), Pelland won the 100 freestyle (:57.50), Lohr won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.07), and Gneiser (1:02.59) and Letendre (1:03.95) took the top two spots in the 100 backstroke.
Kassandra Miller won the 50 freestyle for Sauk Prairie in :26.40, while Balfanz and Pelland tied for second in :26.90.
Sauk Prairie’s Lauryn Drager (2:09.03) and Alexa Judd (2:09.53) took the top two spots in the 200 freestyle, while Baraboo’s Emily Bradley took third with a season-best time of 2:13.83. Bradley also used a season best to place third in the 500 freestyle (5:59.34), which Drager won in 5:48.25.
“Emily Bradley had a really awesome day,” Lemke said. “She’s been working really hard and is starting to see things drop.
“We had several best times tonight. I think we stopped counting them all. … We talk about how our goal time is just an end goal. It’s what happens now? How are you going to get there?”
The T-Birds will have a rare weekend off before hosting River Valley on Tuesday.
“Our plan when we laid out the season was this was going to be our last really big practice week,” Lemke said.
