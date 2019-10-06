The Baraboo prep girls swim team finished in the middle of the pack at Saturday's Warrior Invitational in Waunakee.
The Thunderbirds scored 469 points to place fourth in the seven-team meet at Waunakee High School, trailing Waunakee (562), Monona Grove (489) and Stoughton (469).
Baraboo got off to a fast start, winning two of the day's first three events. Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz teamed up to win the first event, touching the wall in 1 minute, 54.43 seconds to win the 200-yard medley relay.
Lohr (1:09.56) and Gneiser (1:12.10) were the first two swimmers to the wall in the 100 breaststroke, the third event of the day.
Baraboo continued to pick up points despite not winning any of the final 11 events.
Lohr (1:00.08) and Letendre (1:02.83) took second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, finishing behind Waunakee's Abi Schmeiser (1:00.08).
Gneiser (1:03.47), Letendre (1:03.48) and Balfanz (1:03.85) placed third through fifth in the 100 backstroke, which Monona Grove's Morgan Heilman won in 1:02.66.
Other top-10 individual finishes for the T-Bids came from Naomi Pelland (fourth, :27.05) and Balfanz (ninth, :27.74) in the 50 freestyle; Pelland (fifth, :59.66) and Clare Stuczynski (10th, 1:07.14) in the 100 freestyle; Ellie Hennessy in the 100 breaststroke (sixth, 1:18.91); Emily Bradley in the 500 freestyle (seventh, 6:11.43); Alexis Weyenberg (eighth, 2:19.47) in the 200 freestyle; Ayla School in the 50 backstroke (10th, :36.58) and Rachel Laux (eighth, :36.81) in the 50 breaststroke.
Pelland, Laux, Hennessy and Balfanz added a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.66), while Pelland, Gneiser, Letendre and Lohr took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.06).
The T-Birds will host a Badger North Conference dual meet Tuesday against Sauk Prairie.
