The Baraboo prep girls swim team swam to a fourth-place finish at Saturday's Blackhawk Invitational in Fort Atkinson.
The Thunderbirds scored 267 points on the day, trailing Madison Edgewood (495), Burlington (370) and Milton (314) in the eight-team meet.
Baraboo's best event was a runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Ledentre and Anna Balfanz touched the wall in 1 minute 53.92 seconds to finish second to Madison Edgewood (1:50.90).
Letendre added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:03.15), which Milton's Danielle Cramer won in 57.81 seconds.
Letendre (1:03.13) and Gneiser (1:03.23) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Cramer won the 100 backstroke in 57.27 seconds.
Lohr also had a pair of top-five individual finishes. The sophomore took third third in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.85) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:16.39). Gneiser added a sixth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:18.82).
Milton's Bailey Ratzburg won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.24) and the 200 IM (2:09.78).
Balfanz took fifth in the 50 freestyle (:26.78), 2.02 seconds off the pace of Edgewood's Maeve O'Driscoll (:24.76).
Naomi Pelland, Rachel Laux, Ellie Hennessy and Balfanz took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.65), while Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr took fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.82).
The T-Birds will head to DeForest Tuesday for a Badger North Conference dual meet.
