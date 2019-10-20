The Baraboo prep girls swimming team got a preview of the postseason Saturday.
The Thunderbirds took seventh out of 15 teams at the Small School State Invitational at Shorewood High School, a meet that Baraboo uses as a dry run for the Badger North Conference meet and WIAA sectional meet in November.
Baraboo had six top-five individual finishes on the way to scoring 194 team points. Madison Edgewood won the title with 355 points, followed by McFarland (275.5) and Shorewood (256).
The T-Birds finished in the top five of two of the three relays. Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz finished in 1 minute, 53.17 seconds to take third in the 200-yard medley relay, while Naomi Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.38).
Balfanz, Claire Huebsch, Rachel Laux and Pelland added an eighth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.74).
You have free articles remaining.
Lohr had Baraboo's best individual finish of the day, using a time of 1:10.57 to take third in the 100 breaststroke. Lohr (1:01.54) and Letendre (1:01.63) took fourth and fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Gneiser took fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:19.25), while Gneiser (1:02.88) and Letendre (ninth, 1:03.68) placed seventh and ninth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke.
Pelland also had a pair of top-10 swims. The junior placed seventh in the 100 freestyle (:56.68) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (:26.27).
Other point-scoring swims for Baraboo came from Balfanz took 10th in the 100 freestyle (:59.16), Emily Bradley in the 200 freestyle (15th, 2:11.76) and 500 freestyle (16th, 5:52.23), and Laux in the 200 IM (15th, 2:30.60),
The T-Birds will close out the dual schedule Tuesday at Lodi, then start preparing for the Badger North Conference meet Nov. 2 at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The T-Birds took third in the conference last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)