The Badger North Conference girls swimming pecking order hasn't changed in the last 12 months.
Including Baraboo's top-three finish, as the Thunderbirds took third out of eight teams in Saturday's Badger North meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
It was the second straight third-place finish for Baraboo, as the top four teams didn't change from last season. Waunakee scored 475 points to win its fifth straight title, followed by DeForest (375), Baraboo (336) and Sauk Prairie (300). Saturday's meet was rounded out by River Valley/Richland (206), Lodi (173), Beaver Dam (172.5) and Portage (128.5).
Baraboo's best event was the 100-yard butterfly, led by Ella Lohr's second-place finish. The sophomore touched the wall in 1 minute, 1.18 seconds to finish as the runner-up to Waunakee's Abi Schmeiser (:57.30). Baraboo junior Mattie Letendre added a fourth-place finish in 1:02.24.
Lohr also took second in the 100 breaststroke, as her time of 1:09.33 trailed only Waunakee's Makenzie Wallace (1:07.35).
Natalie Gneiser put together a pair of top-five finishes. The Baraboo sophomore took third in the 200 individual medley (2:18.43) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.32). Schmeiser won the 200 IM in 2:09.24, while Waunakee's Ella Graf won the 100 backstroke in :59.81. Letendre chipped in a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:04.14).
Junior Naomi Pelland's time of :57.17 was good for a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle. River Valley/Richland Center's Beverly Harper took first in :54.33.
Baraboo finished in the top five in all three relays, taking second in the 200 medley relay (1:52.57), third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.25) and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.77).
The T-Birds will stay home for Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School.
