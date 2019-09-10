PORTAGE -- The Baraboo High School girls swim team won nine of 11 events, including all three relays, on its way to a 123-42 victory over Portage in a Badger North Conference dual meet Tuesday night in Portage.
The Thunderbirds had six swimmers win individual events, including Natalie Gneiser in the 200 meter freestyle (2 minutes, 25.37 seconds), Mattie Letendre in the 200 individual medley (2:47.89), Ella Lohr in the 100 butterfly (1:10.81), Naomi Pelland in the 100 freestyle (1:05.83), Emily Bradley in the 400 freestyle (5:30.99) and Ellie Hennessy in the 100 breastroke (1:30.68).
Baraboo coach Chris Lemke shuffled his usual lineup to see how some of his swimmers would do in different events.
“We put some girls in some events that they don’t normally get to swim, so we got a good look at what we can start for lineups the rest of the season,” Lemke said. “Some girls came up to me and said ‘hey, I liked that event,’ so that’s a plus in my mind.”
You have free articles remaining.
Baraboo opened the meet by winning the 200 meter medley relay when the team of Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre and Pelland clocked a 2:12.41. The T-Birds also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Winning the 200 relay was the team of Rachel Laux, Claire Huebsch, Clare Stuczynski and Hennessy with a time of 2:11.91. Winning the 400 relay was Letendre, Laux, Stuczynski and Lohr in 4:43.24.
Lemke said the meet also provided his team with the chance to swim in a meter pool, something they don’t get to do very often.
“It’s a meter pool, and we don’t get to swim in meter pools. That little extra distance is a bit of a challenge,” Lemke said. “It gets in the girls’ heads sometimes that it’s harder, but then they realize it’s not. It’s only two extra yards, but it’s a good training aspect for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)