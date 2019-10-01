At the end of every meet, the Baraboo girls swim team likes to gather on the edge of the pool to go over what went right.
There was a lot to go over after Tuesday’s 125-45 Badger North Conference win over Beaver Dam at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
“We just do some shoutouts,” coach Chris Lemke said of what the Thunderbirds discuss after their meets, noting that they end each gathering with the same phrase. “Our motto this year is ‘humble, hungry, happy.’ Humble, because we want to be the best team we can be, best teammates we can be, best students we can be. ... We want to be hungry in whatever we do. ... And happy, we’ve got to find happiness here.”
The T-Birds found happiness from the first event of the night Tuesday as Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.
“Some really good things, our relays are coming together really nicely,” Lemke said. “That’s great this time of the year. We’ve only got two more invites. ... So we’re going to use those to get ready for that last stretch of the season with conference and sectionals.”
Baraboo went on to win 11 of the 12 varsity events, with the lone exception being Beaver Dam’s Liz Grenon winning the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.18.
“We had a good meet tonight,” Lemke said. “We had a good practice yesterday, hardworking, then we came out here and had some changes, we had a couple girls that were out sick, so we had to make some adjustments. Some girls jumped in and swam some great times. That’s a good quality of this team, all the girls are up to try something different and stretch themselves.”
“We had some last-minute scratches and rearranged a lot of things,” Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz said. “It went as well as could be expected. We had quite a few personal records, and others who had their best times of the season.”
Baraboo’s Emily Bradley won two individual events, including putting together a season-best time of 6:02.52 in the 500 freestyle. Teammates Ellie Abrahams (6:24.44) and Kyra Hess (6:38.66) took second and third, respectively, in the 500.
Bradley also led a sweep in the 200 freestyle, touching the wall in 2:16.82 to beat out Alexis Weyenberg (2:20.32) and Abrahams (6:24.44).
Naomi Pelland (26.73), Balfanz (27.24) and Rachel Laux (27.71) swept the 50 freestyle, while Pelland (58.10) and Balfanz (1:00.67) took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle.
The points kept coming. Gneiser (2:17.95) and Letendre (2:25.70) took the top two spots in the 200 individual medley, while Lohr (1:01.10) and Letendre (1:04.22) led the way in the 100 butterfly, and Gneiser won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.90).
Pelland, Laux, Ellie Hennessy and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.88, while Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser and Lohr won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.80.
“We had some best times, which is nice to see at this time of the year when you’re starting to get tired,” Lemke said.
The T-Birds, who improved to 2-2 in Badger North duals, hadn’t competed since suffering a 95-75 loss at DeForest Sept. 24.
The T-Birds will compete in Saturday’s invitational at Waunakee High School, while the Golden Beavers will participate in Saturday’s invitational at Riverside Middle School in Watertown.
