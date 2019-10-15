In their final home meet of their high school careers, Portage seniors Brooklyn Miller, Leigha Andraschko and Camryn Humke did their best to put on show for the home fans.
Miller especially drew some loud cheers from the Portage faithful, as she took down her own school record in the 400 meter freestyle, and almost broke another record in the 50 freestyle.
Miller won both the 400 and 50 freestyle races, but those were the only wins on the night for Portage, which was outnumbered in a 126-36 loss to Waunakee on Tuesday night at the Rusch Indoor Pool.
Miller’s victory in the 400 freestyle came in a time of 4 minutes, 50.17 seconds. That topped her old school record in the event of 4:52.94, set earlier this season. In the 50 freestyle, Miller won in 08.59.
The results for Miller came after she recently had to back off on her workouts after experiencing shoulder fatigue earlier in the season, according to Portage coach Tammy Tollefson.
“What people don’t realize is, we were looking at some school records and we probably would have had three of them come down tonight, but she had to take that little slowdown for a few weeks and that just puts you in a different spot,” Tollefson said of Miller.
Andraschko has had to deal with her own shoulder issues, as she had shoulder surgery in the offseason. The injury has put her behind where she would like to be this season according to her coach.
“Leigha had to struggle through a shoulder injury and shoulder surgery this year, so she couldn’t reach some of the goals she had, but she’s a shining star for helping,” Tollefson said. “We’re going to miss having her with us all the time.”
Andraschko did finish third in the 100 breaststroke on Tuesday with a time of 1:31.79.
While Miller and Andraschko are four-year members of the team, Humke is finishing her first season with the program.
“To come out as a senior for your first year is always tough,” Tollefson said. “We’ve been impressed with Camryn from day one. She’s worked so hard. Seeing her on top of the water, move water, she’s put 100 % in every practice to get where she needs to be.”
Other highlights for Portage on Tuesday came from Rubie Kohn and Natalie Weidner. Kohn set a personal record in the 200 individual medley, where she was fifth in 3:09.13. Weidner had personal records in the 200 individual medley, where she was fourth (2:52.65) and in the 100 freestyle where she was second (1:07.25).
WAUNAKEE 126, PORTAGE 36
Winners and Portage results: 200 meter medley relay — Waunakee (Graf, Wallace, Schmeiser, Blitz) 2:09.77; 2, Portage (Miller, Andraschko, Kohn, Weidner) 2:16.44. 200 freestyle — Wallace, W, 2:20.51. 200 individual medley — 1, Schmeiser, W, 2:30.60; 4, Weidner, P, 2:52.65; 5, Kohn, P, 3:09.13; 6, Humke, P, 3:23.74. 50 freestyle — 1, Miller, P, 28.59; 5, Andraschko, P, 34.90; 6, Poches, P, 41.09. 100 butterfly — 1, Schmeiser, W, 1:06.53; 4, Kohn, P, 1:22.92. 100 freestyle — 1, Blitz, W, 1:05.01; 2, Weidner, P, 1:07.25; 5, Routson, P, 1:16.50; 6, Humke, P, 1:24.59. 400 freestyle — 1, Miller, P, 4:50.17. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Waunakee (Rosenkvist, Graf, Ryniak, Blitz) 2:03.37; 4, Portage (Humke, Poches, Edwards, Routson) 2:29.35. 100 backstroke — 1, Sautebin, W, 1:10.37. 100 breaststroke — 1, Blitz, W, 1:25.97; 3, Andraschko, P, 1:31.79; 4, Poches, 1:48.31. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Waunakee (Wallace, Sautebin, Rosenkvist, Schmeiser) 4:23.78; 2, Portage (Weidner, Routson, Kohn, Miller) 4:39.78; 4, Portage (Humke, Muente, Poches, Andraschko) 5:58.71.
