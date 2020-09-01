PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage opens its season against Beaver Dam, honors seniors

In a season that going to be unlike any other, the Portage girls swim team decided to hold its Senior Night during its first meet of the season on Tuesday.
The team’s seniors are usually recognized during one of the final meets on the schedule, but due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Portage coach Tammy Tollefson thought Tuesday’s season-opener was a pretty good time to honor seniors Rubie Kohn and Madi Routson.
“It’s a really weird one. I heard another coach say they might do senior night on the first night, and I thought we better do this. I don’t want the girls to miss this,” Tollefson said. “I hope we have a full season, but we will see what happens.”
What happened on Tuesday was a Portage team that features just seven swimmers on the roster was able to win three events, including a one-two finish in the 100-meter backstroke, on its way to a 107-49 loss to Beaver Dam at the Portage indoor pool.
Portage’s performance in the backstroke came from a veteran swimmer in Kohn, and a freshman newcomer in Addison Fahey. Fahey flashed her talent by winning the event in 1 minute, 29.41 seconds, while Kohn was second in 1:33.41.
Fahey, who has swimming experience with the Portage youth swimming program, also led the Warriors in the 100 freestyle, where she finished second in 1:22.97 behind Beaver Dam’s Sarah Grenon, who won the race in 1:14.71.
“We’re working on some technique, but she’s got some good strength,” Tollefson said of Fahey. “She knows what we do here and is just learning the challenges of long workouts and dry land (workouts). We’re very impressed with what she did tonight.”
Portage’s first victory of the night came from Natalie Weidner. The junior cruised to a victory in the 200 individual medley with a time of 3:09.30, easily beating Beaver Dam’s Sienna Schraufnagel, who was a distant second in 3:27.34. Weidner also finished second in the 100 breastroke, finishing in 1:44.35 and behind Beaver Dam’s Dejana Seremet, who won in 1:28.12.
Kohn was responsible for Portage’s other victory, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:22.65. Beaver Dam’s Tessa Jaeckel was second in 1:28.64.
Portage swimmers finished second and third in the 50 freestyle, as junior Paige Edwards was second in 0:37.30, just ahead of Routson, who finished third in 0:39.41.
Lily Jones, who along with Fahey, is Portage’s other freshman on the roster, finished sixth in the 50 freestyle. Tollefson said Jones is pretty new to competitive swimming, but has shown some ability in practice.
“Lily has only been with us for two weeks of practice, so it’s really been like a second starting week for her, but I’m very pleased,” Tollefson said. “She is learning how to dive, learning how to do turns. We told her ‘You just have to go in and do it kid.’
“She knows how to hold water and move it, so we look forward to seeing how she develops.”
Portage had a pair of second-place finishes in the relay events. In the 200 medley relay, the team of Fahey, Weidner, Kohn and Routson finished in 2:33.02, which was less than 6 second behind Beaver Dam’s winning foursome. In the 200 freestyle relay, the same Portage team was second in 2:23.42, which was just over 8 seconds slower than the winning time in that event.
Considering the challenges of the season, Tollefson was satisfied with the way things went on Tuesday.
“I was very pleased with the girls’ performance tonight. It’s been a weird year,” Tollefson said. “We started practice a week later, they didn’t have summer swim, they didn’t have their spring sports, so we had a ways to go to make sure their conditioning was there. I was just very impressed where most of them are at.”
BEAVER DAM 107, PORTAGE 49
200 meter medley relay: 1, Beaver Dam (Panzer, Seremet, Jaeckel, Grenon) 2:27.55; 2, Portage (Fahey, Weidner, Kohn, Routson) 2:33.02; 3, Beaver Dam (Bronk, Schraufnagel, Asselin Klein, Saniter) 2:52.48. 200 freestyle: 1, Seremet, BD, 2:56.13; 2, Riley, BD, 3:05.64; 3, Grenon, BD, 3:11.77. 200 individual medley: 1, Weidner, P, 3:09.30; 2, Schraufnagel, BD, 3:27.34; 3, Asselin Klein, BD, 3:29.68. 50 freestyle: 1, McGauley, BD, 29.84; 2, Edwards, P, 37.30; 3, Routson, P, 39.41; 4, Modine, BD, 45.53; 5, Skare, BD, 53.00; 6, Jones, P, 53.63. 100 butterfly: 1, Kohn, P, 1:22.65; 2, Jaeckel, BD, 1:28.64; 3, Asselin Klein, BD, 1:41.85; 4, Saniter, BD, 2:00.13. 100 freestyle: 1, Grenon, BD, 1:14.71; 2, Fahey, P, 1:22.97; 3, Muente, P, 1:33.23; 4, Modine, BD, 1:49.27; 5, Skare, BD, 1:58.74. 400 freestyle: 1, McGauley, BD, 5:10.92; 2, Jaeckel, BD, 6:00.82; 3, Panzer, BD, 6:04.24. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Beaver Dam (Riley, Asselin Klein, Jaeckel, McGauley) 2:15.04; 2, Portage (Fahey, Kohn, Weidner, Routson) 2:23.42. 100 backstroke: 1, Fahey, P, 1:29.41; 2, Kohn, P, 1:33.41; 3, Panzer, BD, 1:37.41; 4, Bronk, BD, 1:41.27; 5, Saniter, BD, 1:49.40. 100 breaststroke: 1, Seremet, BD, 1:28.12; 2, Weidner, P, 1:44.35; 3, Schraufnagel, BD, 1:46.30; 4, Riley, BD, 1:56.04; 5, Muenthe, P, 1:59.35. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Beaver Dam (Grenon, Riley, Seremet, McGauley) 5:26.59; 2, Beaver Dam (Panzer, Saniter, Bronk, Schraufnagel) 5:54.32.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!