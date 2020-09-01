PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage opens its season against Beaver Dam, honors seniors

“We’re working on some technique, but she’s got some good strength,” Tollefson said of Fahey. “She knows what we do here and is just learning the challenges of long workouts and dry land (workouts). We’re very impressed with what she did tonight.”

Portage’s first victory of the night came from Natalie Weidner. The junior cruised to a victory in the 200 individual medley with a time of 3:09.30, easily beating Beaver Dam’s Sienna Schraufnagel, who was a distant second in 3:27.34. Weidner also finished second in the 100 breastroke, finishing in 1:44.35 and behind Beaver Dam’s Dejana Seremet, who won in 1:28.12.

Kohn was responsible for Portage’s other victory, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:22.65. Beaver Dam’s Tessa Jaeckel was second in 1:28.64.

Portage swimmers finished second and third in the 50 freestyle, as junior Paige Edwards was second in 0:37.30, just ahead of Routson, who finished third in 0:39.41.

Lily Jones, who along with Fahey, is Portage’s other freshman on the roster, finished sixth in the 50 freestyle. Tollefson said Jones is pretty new to competitive swimming, but has shown some ability in practice.