PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage takes fourth at Baraboo invitational

The Portage High School girls swim team is hoping Thursday night wasn’t their last competitive event of the season.
The Warriors are holding out hope that they’ll be able to compete in a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet early next month. Therefore, they weren’t fully tapered when they scored 188 points to trail Baraboo (581), Sauk Prairie (570) and River Valley/Richland Center (347) in Thursday’s four-team invitational at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
“Our girls are at high yardage at the moment, and that’s why they didn’t have tech suits on,” Portage head coach Tammy Tollefson said after the meet between the four Badger Conference teams that chose to swim through the COVID-19 pandemic. “For where we are and what we’re trying to do — hoping that we’re going to have a sectional — I thought they swam well. Some of the girls are exhausted with the yardage that they’re doing, so it was just kind of building them up when everybody else was doing a pseudo conference meet.”
Portage and River Valley/Richland Center frequently battled it out against each other, as the first three swimmers to touch the wall in every race were either wearing a Baraboo or Sauk Prairie cap. Baraboo has opted out of swimming in the postseason, while Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said the Eagles will most likely do the same. Portage is hoping they’ll jump in the pool at least one more time.
“We’re hoping we get sectionals, because we have two seniors and we’re hoping this wasn’t their last meet,” Tollefson said. “But they both swam well tonight, and we’re pleased with that. Our younger swimmers are coming around and we’re pleased with that as well. But it’s difficult as a swimmer to come in and swim against people who are fully tapered.”
Rubie Kohn had Portage’s best finish of the day. The junior touched the wall in 1 minute, 7.83 seconds to take fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Kohn (1:16.68) an Addison Fahey (1:18.25) placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke.
Portage sophomore Natalie Weiner added a sixth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:38.18) and a seventh-place finish in the 500 freestyle (6:03.38).
The meet went down to the final event of the night. Baraboo wrapped up the title by putting together two of the top-three times in the 400 freestyle relay. Naomi Pelland, Bailey Sersland, Eliana Abrahams and Ella Lohr won in 3:46.62, while Rachel Laux, Alexis Weyenberg, Clare Stuczynski and Isabella Stout (3:59.30) added a third-place finish for the T-Birds. Sauk Prairie’s Kassandra Miller, Lauryn Drager, Riley Talmage and Ashley Pape took second in 3:48.77.
“There were a couple events tonight where we needed to pull through, and they did — and that 400 relay was a great example of that,” Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said. “Those two relays pulled together and swam amazingly.
“In the end, the times don’t make a difference. When they look at this season in the future, it’s going to be the friendships and taking care of each other that really mattered.”
Portage will wait to see how the WIAA situation develops.
“They’re in a tough spot right now,” Tollefson said. “They don’t have sites for three of the four (Division 2) sectionals. I’m really hoping they reconsider how they’re doing it so that sites can be found, so that they don’t let spectators in and they livestream it. It would make it safe, we could get teams there and the girls would be allowed to finish their season.”
Whether or not the Warriors swim again, Tollefson believes her team has “learned to respect what’s going on in the world. We were very strict with masks, distancing, doing what we could, laying out rules for parents and changing things as we needed to. ... For them to have this time when they don’t get to see their friends that much and are struggling mentally to get through something difficult that us adults are trying to sort through as well, for them to be able to work it out in a pool has been a wonderful experience. And they always make new friends and increase their bonds to those friends.”
