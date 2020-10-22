PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage takes fourth at Baraboo invitational

“They’re in a tough spot right now,” Tollefson said. “They don’t have sites for three of the four (Division 2) sectionals. I’m really hoping they reconsider how they’re doing it so that sites can be found, so that they don’t let spectators in and they livestream it. It would make it safe, we could get teams there and the girls would be allowed to finish their season.”

Whether or not the Warriors swim again, Tollefson believes her team has “learned to respect what’s going on in the world. We were very strict with masks, distancing, doing what we could, laying out rules for parents and changing things as we needed to. ... For them to have this time when they don’t get to see their friends that much and are struggling mentally to get through something difficult that us adults are trying to sort through as well, for them to be able to work it out in a pool has been a wonderful experience. And they always make new friends and increase their bonds to those friends.”