Melani Guentherman enjoyed her return to head coaching in 2018.
The athletes made it easy to do, as the veteran 2018 Sauk Prairie girls swim team was a coach's dream.
"Last year I came back because they didn't have a coach, and it was one of the most enjoyable seasons I've had coaching," said Guentherman, who has coached in the Sauk Prairie boys and girls programs for 16 years. "The girls were awesome. They made my job easy. They bought into the program right away and worked their tails off."
Guentherman and the Eagles are running it back this fall. Although the team will have a new look to it, Guentherman sees the same qualities that made 2018 smooth.
"We obviously had some big losses with our senior class, but our returners have really embraced the work ethic and they're getting after it right away," Guentherman said. "They're a relatively quiet group. I think they'll grow into that more. They worked so hard last year, we had a really cohesive team. I think all the girls that are coming back really enjoyed that. So far, it seems like they've done a good job instilling that in the new girls."
More Eagles are involved this fall, as the roster size has grown from 15 last year to 20 this year. Guentherman credits the seniors, led by captains Alexa Judd and Giulia Brickl, for bringing more girls into the program.
"Hopefully we can keep building it up. I'd like it to at least 25. The more the merrier," Guentherman said. "Alexa and Julia were the ones who did the recruiting.
"They both have state experience, so that's nice. ... They've been great leaders with the girls. They're just outstanding individuals."
Brickl was one of two Eagles to compete in an individual event at the 2018 WIAA Division 2 state meet in Madison, taking 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Brickl and Judd swam together in the 200-yard medley relay, teaming up with the departed Grace Williams and then-sophomore Cora Dunnum to take 10th.
Judd, Dunnum, Williams and then-senior Mariah Chao added an eighth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. The Eagles also put together their best finish in a state event since 2010, as Chao, Williams, Dunnum and then-freshman Kassandra Miller took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Miller is expected to play an even bigger role in her sophomore season.
"She qualified for state in a relay last year and just barely missed individuals," Guentherman said of Miller. "She swam club all offseason and she's looking great. She's going to be a real cornerstone for a lot of things."
Miller won't be the lone underclassmen making an impact in the pool this fall.
"Our whole sophomore class, really," Guentherman said of who has improved in the past year. "We have a lot of them that grew as swimmers and improved in the offseason. They're going to be finding themselves on a lot of 'A' relays, a lot of one and two varsity spots — where last year they were maybe in the third spot, or JV.
"A lot of them took it pretty seriously this summer and swam pretty hard. They're in much better shape than they were last year. ... we're building up slowly, trying to minimize injuries. ... With a 14-week season, we don't have tons of time. We're just building up their strength and endurance in a really methodical way to try and make sure they're fit."
An influx of newcomers will also inject new life in the Eagles, as they have added two foreign exchange students, two freshmen relatively new to swimming, and a number of other freshmen who have years of experience within the Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks summer swim program.
"It's a really interesting, fun mix," Guentherman said. "It's great to have those girls who are developing as swimmers. ... They show so much growth their first year.
"We've got a really nice sized freshmen class, with some experienced swimmers in there, so they're going to be able to contribute right away."
But the Eagles are still built on their veterans, including junior Cora Dunnum, who is recovering from a summer injury, and a senior class of Brickl, Judd, Summer Acker and Abbey McCumber.
"We have a really nice senior class," Guentherman said. "Summer and Abbey are also in the marching band, so they do double duty. ... They're super beat down and then tend to have their best meet at the end of the season. They're both high-quality kids."
If the swimmers mesh well together, starting with Thursday's alumni meet and Saturday's DeForest Invitational, Sauk Prairie expects to be competitive in the Badger North Conference once again. The Eagles took fourth in the eight-team conference last season.
"We don't have any studs and we're not super deep in any particular event," Guentherman said. "When we win meets, we're going to win on our depth. We have this huge group of girls who are all kind of similar in speed and are pretty diverse in their ability to swim different things. We have a lot of interchangeable parts, it's about figuring out what's the best fit at the end of the season. I think we're going to be pretty successful."
Guentherman expects to compete in the Badger North, but that's not the only way she measures success.
"Successful to me is watching those girls at the end of the season swim their lifetime bests," Guentherman said. "That makes me feel good. If they do that, we'll send girls to state. And we have a successful legacy in the girls and guys teams. It's been at least 16 years running that we've sent people to state, and we don't want to break that now. They have more than the ability to, as long as they're healthy."
