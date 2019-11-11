The Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team will have a lane for all three relays at the 50th WIAA state meet.
The Eagles qualified for state in four events, including three relays, during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie scored 174.5 points to take seventh out of 13 teams.
The Eagles finished behind Madison Edgewood (353), McFarland (297), DeForest (238), Baraboo (200), Edgerton (181) and Stoughton (179.5). Edgewood won state last season, while McFarland took second and Baraboo finished fifth.
It took Sauk Prairie just one event to qualify for Friday's state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. The Division 1 meet will be held Saturday.
Sauk Prairie took sixth in the first event of the day, as Alexa Judd, Amelia Hunter, Riley Talmage and Cora Dunnum teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay to touch the wall in 1 minute, 53.23 seconds. Edgewood won the sectional title in 1:48.27 to earn the automatic state berth.
Individuals and relay teams with the top-12 times, not counting sectional sports, in each event across all sectionals also qualify for state. The Eagles' time of 1:53.23 will have them seeded 14th in the medley relay at state. Edgewood is the top overall seed.
Sauk Prairie's best finish of the day was taking third place in the 200 freestyle relay. Dunnum, Ashley Pape, Kassandra Miller and Judd's time of 1:41.84 is the 10th-fastest entering state. Edgewood leads the field with a time of 1:38.51.
Miller, Pape, Talmage and Judd took fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.62). The Eagles are seeded 10th at state, while Edgewood leads the field at 3:34.49.
Miller was the lone Eagle to qualify in an individual event. The sophomore used a time of 2:00.51 to take sixth in the 200 freestyle and earn a spot at state. She will be seeded 13th on Friday, while River Falls freshman Ellery Ottem (1:52.62) is seeded first. It'll be Miller's first individual swim at state. She helped the Eagles take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay last year.
Sauk Prairie scored 74 points to tie for 11th at the 2018 state meet. The Eagles have won 17 individual events at state, with the last coming when Alison Meng won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in 2010.
