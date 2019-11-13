The Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team will be in an elite club Friday.
The Eagles are one of just four teams that will compete in all three relays at the WIAA Division 2 state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. Giulia Brickl, Cora Dunnum, Alexa Judd, Kassandra Miller, Ashley Pape and Riley Talmage will represent Sauk Prairie across four total events.
“That was the goal,” Sauk Prairie head coach Melani Guentherman said. “I was very happy to get the three relay teams in, but usually there’s more (teams) that get it done. It’s more and more competitive every year. ... We’re better with the sum of our parts. ... We don’t have any superstars, we have a lot of very talented girls. They might not be quite good enough to get in individually, but if you put all four of them together, they do something nice.”
Guentherman was the most iffy about the final event of the day — the 400-yard freestyle relay. Miller, Pape, Talmage and Judd smashed it at Saturday’s Baraboo sectional, touching the wall in 3 minutes, 42.62 seconds to earn the No. 10 seed at state. Edgewood leads the field at 3:34.49.
“We needed to drop nine or 10 seconds to have a chance to make it in,” Guentherman said. “We dropped 14, and we were in the slow heat, so we essentially time-trialed it. They were on fire and turned a lot of heads with that swim.”
Individuals and relay teams with the top-12 times, not counting sectional champions, in each event across all sectionals qualify for state along with the sectional winners.
The Eagles are also seeded 10th in the 200 freestyle relay thanks to Dunnum, Pape, Miller and Judd’s sectional swim of 1:41.84. Edgewood won in 1:38.51 and is seeded first.
“I think we’re going to do really well,” Pape said, noting the Eagles are looking to break the school record of 1:40.07. “Hopefully we can get that, that’d be really cool.”
“I think we’ve got a little more room,” Guentherman said of if the Eagles can go faster Friday. “As hard as they worked, I think they’ve got a little left, and they typically come back and perform pretty decent (at state). We don’t really have anything to lose, so they kind of just let loose and have fun.”
Judd, Amelia Hunter, Talmage and Dunnum earned a spot in the 200 medley relay. Edgewood (1:48.27) is seeded first, while the Eagles (1:53.23) are seeded 14th and swimming in the first heat of the day.
Miller was the lone Eagle to qualify for state in an individual event. The sophomore 200 freestyle time of 2:00.51 has her seeded 13th. River Falls freshman Ellery Ottem (1:52.62) is the top overall seed.
“I thought she had a shot all season to get their in her individual event, but everything’s fast and everybody keeps getting faster,” Guentherman said of Miller. “She ended up getting in, so that was awesome. That was a big goal of hers.”
It’ll be Miller’s first individual swim at state. She helped the Eagles take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay last year.
“I honestly was really surprised,” Miller said of qualifying. “I didn’t think my time was going to get in, but then when I heard it did I was really surprised. ... I want to go 1:58, so that’s like a two-second drop.”
Stress-free swim
The Eagles, who took 11th in Division 2 last year, are entering the 50th WIAA state meet looking to swim fast, but also to enjoy themselves.
“You’d think it would be a lot more pressure, but it’s less because you’re already there,” said Dunnum, a junior who competed in all three relays last year. “It’s the last meet of the season, you have nowhere to go from there, so it’s a lot of fun. And you’re swimming with the best people on your team. Everyone’s really competitive and serious about it.”
“The state meet is so much fun,” said Judd, who is making her third trip to Madison. “There’s no stress and you’re swimming fast, like I always swim fast there. ... You’re just hyped, you’re excited and you’re like ‘this is the last time I’m swimming for nine months.’”
It makes it easier to go fast when you’re fully tapered and among the Natatorium’s loud, energetic atmosphere.
“I like the environment, it’s super exciting,” said Brickl, who is the only Eagle swimming in her fourth state meet. “It’s just a big celebration of everything you’ve accomplished.”
This will likely be the last girls’ meet at the Natatorium, as the UW is set to open the Nicholas Recreation Center in 2020.
“The Nat... this will be the farewell song maybe... But as old as that place is, you’ve got the energy and the crowd,” Guentherman said. “Where else are you going to swim with that many people watching you and all the energy? I love all that energy focused around swimming, so they can kind of have their moment. ... A little recognition for all the hard work.”
Relays also offer a unique atmosphere, allowing teammates to end the season together. It also helps that the Sauk Prairie girls who aren’t swimming will be there as timers.
“You’re just with your friends, you can hype each other up and it makes everyone swim faster,” said Pape, a sophomore making her first state appearance.
“The energy... just having each other behind the block... it’s really fun to be with your teammates,” Miller said, noting swimming is a community. “I’m also on a club team, so I see a lot of people from other teams. ... It’s just fun.”
The Eagles have enjoyed a fun team atmosphere all season.
“This team in particular is a really close-knit group,” Guentherman said. “We’ve got really great leadership from the captains. It’s been really inclusive. It makes it easy for us coaches.”
“I think we have a super tight-knit team,” Pape said. “We’re all really close and supportive of one another. It’s just a fun energy to be at practice every day.”
Finding a way
The Eagles have rarely had their full team available this season. Brickl has dealt with injuries all year, while Dunnum’s shoulder rehab kept her from competing until the final four weeks of the season.
“I’d only been kicking for a majority of the year,” said Dunnum, who is swimming in the medley and 200 freestyle relays. “So it wasn’t until my first swim, which was at our last home meet, that I knew I had a chance for anything.”
“I’m excited to be finishing at state,” said Brickl, who will swim the breaststroke leg of the medley. “It’s a really big honor. ... I tore my labrum and my hip in October, so to come back and to finish it off at state is going to be a huge achievement for me. ... When I got the news that I’m going, it was a really big motivation.”
Talmage also wasn’t sure of what to expect entering her freshman year.
“I was hoping, but I really didn’t think it’d end up happening,” she said of qualifying in the medley and 400 freestyle relays. “I was expecting, if I was going to qualify for anything it’d only be one event. ... I would like to go :55 in my 100 free, but if not then I just want to beat my time.”
Talmage and Pape are the lone Eagles making their first state appearance.
“(Riley’s) been a club swimmer and has the swimming experience, but man did she come on the last three weeks,” Guentherman said of Talmage. “She swims with a lot of confidence and she’s a pretty seasoned competitor for being a freshman. ... Ashley Pape, she really came out on Saturday and was a key to those relays. ... Those two were really eye-popping on Saturday. We knew they’d be faster, but you don’t really expect that kind of drop. They’ve been working hard all season, so they earned it.”
Conversely, it’ll be the final prep swim for Judd and Brickl.
“I’m really sad, it hadn’t really hit me until sectionals, then I was like ‘woah,’” Judd said, noting she hopes to swim in college. “But I’m excited, it’ll be fun.”
“I just want to have fun,” Brickl said. “I’m excited to be there and I just kind of want to enjoy the team and the team atmosphere.”
