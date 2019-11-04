The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team finished in the top half of the Badger North Conference.
The Eagles took fourth at Saturday's conference meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, scoring 300 points to easily beat out the bottom half of the eight-team field. Waunakee scored 475 points Saturday to win its fifth straight Badger North title, followed by DeForest (375), Baraboo (336), Sauk Prairie (300), River Valley/Richland Center (206), Lodi (173), Beaver Dam (172.5) and Portage (128.5).
Sauk Prairie's showing secured a fourth-place finish in the final Badger North standings, which combine seven conference dual meets with the final meet. The Eagles, who went 4-3 during the dual season, collected 320.5 total points to finish behind Waunakee (509), DeForest (404.5) and Baraboo (361).
Kassandra Miller put together Sauk Prairie's best individual finish of the day. The sophomore touched the wall in 5 minutes, 31.99 seconds to take third in the 500-yard freestyle. Waunakee's Dylan Ryniak (5:25.25) and Portage's Brooklyn Miller (5:26.79) took first and second, respectively, in the event.
Sauk Prairie junior Cora Dunnum added a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:26.15). River Valley/Richland Center's Beverly Harper used a time of :25.30 to win the event.
The Eagles finished in the top five of all three relays, led by a third-place finish by the quartet of Dunnum, Miller, Alexa Judd and Ashley Pape in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.09). Sauk Prairie also took fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:57.76) and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.19).
The Eagles will compete for WIAA Division 2 state bids when they head to Saturday’s sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School.
