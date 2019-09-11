The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team opened dual meet action with Tuesday's Badger North Conference loss to DeForest.
The visiting Norskies won all 11 events to hand the Eagles a 110-60 loss at Sauk Prairie High School.
Kassandra Miller swam to a pair of runner-up finishes for Sauk Prairie, touching the wall in 32.87 seconds to take second in the 200-yard freestyle and 5:38.16 to take second in the 500 freestyle.
You have free articles remaining.
Alexa Judd added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:06.81), while Amelia Hunter (2:32.23) and Lauryn Drager (2:33.25) took second and third, respectively, in the 200 individual medley.
Sauk Prairie will compete in the Baraboo Relays Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)