The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team opened the season by placing in the middle of Saturday's six-team Norski Invitational at DeForest High School.
The event was split into three divisions, with Sauk Prairie placing third in the red division, fourth in the white division and fifth in the blue division. McFarland won all three divisions.
Grace Orr had Sauk Prairie's only first-team finish of the day. The junior touched the wall in 1 minute, 9.11 seconds to win the 100-yard butterfly in the white division.
Competing in the red division, Riley Talmage took second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.14) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:30.31). Kassandra Miller placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:23.37) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.54) in the blue division, while Emily Vande Hey finished third in the 500 freestyle (6:24.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:28.24) in the white division, and Ashley Pape took third in the 50 freestyle (:27.45) and 100 freestyle (1:01.13) in the red division.
Giulia Brickl added a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (2:37.31) white division, Summer Acker took second in the 100 freestyle (1:04.76) white, Amelia Hunter placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.12) red, Abbey McCumber took third in the 200 freestyle (2:18.87) white, and Lauryn Drager took third in the 200 freestyle (2:13.53) red.
Sauk Prairie's top relay was a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay, as Acker, Brickl, Talmage and Orr used a time of 2:04.00 to take third in the red division.
The Eagles will have more than a week off before the Badger North Relays Sept. 3 at Waunakee High School.
