The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team's place in the Badger North Conference hasn't changed over the last 11 months.
The Eagles scored 148 points to take fourth out of eight teams at Tuesday's Badger North Conference Relays, the same place they finished in the Badger North meet Oct. 26, 2018.
The same three teams beat out Sauk Prairie on Tuesday. Waunakee won the title with 202 points, followed by DeForest (170) and Baraboo (150).
The Eagles won two events on the day.
The first came from the quartet of Giulia Brickl, Emily Vande Hey, Cora Dunnum and Grace Orr, who touched the wall in 2 minutes, 16.11 seconds to win the 200-yard medley relay that consisted only of the butterfly and breaststroke.
Ashley Pape, Summer Acker, Carly Coy and Alexa Judd added a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle relay (:54.46).
Amelia Hunter, Riley Talmage, Pape and Kassandra Miller took second in the freshman/sophomore 200 freestyle relay (1:49.67), while Dunnum, Brickl, Lauryn Drager and Hunter took second in the 200 breaststroke relay (2:20.41).
The Eagles swam to three third-place finishes — Miller, Brickl, Talmage and Pape in the 400 medley relay (4:31.73); Judd, Drager, Coy and Hunter in the 400 medley 4x100 IM relay (4:45.23); and Acker, Dunnum, Coy and Vande Hey in the 200 medley relay (2:10.68).
The Eagles will open Badger North Conference dual meet action by hosting DeForest on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)