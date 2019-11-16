MADISON — The Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team came out of nowhere to take third in the state in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The quartet of Kassandra Miller, Ashley Pape, Cora Dunnum and Alexa Judd entered Friday's WIAA Division 2 state meet seeded 10th in the 200 freestyle relay, swimming in lane five of the first heat. They went out and won their heat in 1 minute, 40.22 seconds, then sat back and watched as their time beat six of the eight teams in the final heat.
The Eagles, who took more than a second off their seed time of 1:41.84, finished with third-place medals. Madison Edgewood won the event in a state-record time of 1:34.76, followed by DeForest (1:39.62).
Sauk Prairie, which was one of just four teams to send all three relays to state, also took eighth in the 400 freestyle relay and 14th in the 200 medley relay.
You have free articles remaining.
Miller, Pape, Riley Talmage and Judd used a time of 3:41.19 to take eighth in the 400 freestyle relay, lowering their seed time (3:42.62) to move up two spots. Edgewood won in 3:29.54.
Judd, Giulia Brickl, Talmage and Dunnum swam to seed in the 200 medley relay, taking 14th in 1:52.69. Edgewood won the event in a state-record time of 1:44.51.
Miller was the lone Eagle to compete in an individual event. The sophomore touched the wall in 1:58.27 to take 10th in the 200 freestyle. Miller entered seeded 13th with a time of 2:00.51. River Falls freshman Ellery Ottem won in 1:49.54, more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Izzy Enz (1:52.55), an Edgewood freshman.
Sauk Prairie finished with 67 team points and a 16th-place finish. Edgewood scored 290 points to win its fifth straight Division 2 title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)