The Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team rolled to a 121-49 home win over River Valley/Richland Center on Oct. 3.
The Eagles put on a great race in the 200-yard freestyle. Abbey McCumber won the event in 2 minutes, 15.18 seconds, while Summer Acker and Emily Vande Hey both touched the wall in 2:18.75 to tie for second.
Alexa Judd (2:26.80) and Grace Orr (2:34.10) took the top two spots in the 200 individual medley, while Amelia Hunter (:27.43) and Ashley Pape (:27.48) took first and second, respectively, in the 50 freestyle, Kassandra Miller (1:04.56) and Judd (1:05.65) led the way in the 100 backstroke, and Lauryn Drager (1:16.97) and Orr (1:22.18) led the field in the 100 breaststroke.
Miller added a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:04.44), while Drager won the 100 freestyle in :59.97.
The Eagles also swept the relays. Miller, Hunter, Judd and Pape won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.87, Riley Talmage, Drager, Hunter and Orr won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.45, and Miller, Pape, McCumber and Judd won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:05.95.
Baraboo 92, Sauk Prairie 78
The Eagles suffered a 92-78 loss to Baraboo in Tuesday's Badger North Conference dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
“They brought the fire today and had a really good practice yesterday," Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said after the meet. "That’s what we talk about, being present in your race and present with your teammates. They were spot on with that tonight.
“Sauk’s a great team to swim against and at this point of the year they’re always swimming really well.”
Miller won the 50 freestyle for Sauk Prairie in :26.40, while Baraboo's Anna Balfanz and Naomi Pelland tied for second in :26.90.
Sauk Prairie’s Drager (2:09.03) and Judd (2:09.53) took the top spots in the 200 freestyle, while Baraboo’s Emily Bradley took third with a season-best time of 2:13.83. Drager (5:48.25) and Riley Talmage (5:54.59) led the field in the 500 freestyle.
Miller (1:03.23) and Orr (1:08.93) took second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, trailing only Baraboo's Mattie Letendre (1:02.15).
Other top-three individual finishes for Sauk Prairie came from Judd (:58.12) and Pape (:59.13) in the 100 freestyle; Giulia Brickl (1:14.65) and Hunter (1:16.96) in the 100 breaststroke; and Acker in the 100 backstroke (1:08.49).
The Eagles will host Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
