The Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team took fifth at Saturday's Fort Atkinson Invitational.
The Eagles scored 250 points to finish behind DeForest (372), Monroe/New Glarus (322), Lake Geneva Badger (321) and Oregon (291) in the nine-team meet.
Sauk Prairie used its depth to compete despite not winning any individual events.
Kassandra Miller had the best individual finish of the day. The sophomore touched the wall in 5 minutes, 37.20 seconds to take second in the 500-yard freestyle, trailing only Monroe/New Glarus' Morgan Erstad (5:29.86).
Miller (2:22.44) also took fourth in the 200 individual medley, while teammate Amelia Hunter (2:29.67) took 10th.
Alexa Judd (1:05.40) added a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke, while Cora Dunnum (:26.39) and Judd (:26.85) placed sixth and ninth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle.
Lauryn Drager swam to a pair of seventh-place finishes, taking seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:09.31) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.21).
Ashley Pape had Baraboo's final top-10 individual finish, placing seventh in the 100 freestyle (:59.14).
The Eagles took fourth in a pair of relays, with Judd, Hunter, Miller and Pape teaming up to take fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:57.98), and Miller, Pape, Drager and Judd placing fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.50). Hunter, Dunnum, Pape and Drager added a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.05).
The Eagles will close out the Badger North Conference dual season at Waunakee on Tuesday before visiting UW-Platteville for a Saturday invitational. The Badger North Conference meet will be held Nov. 2 at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
