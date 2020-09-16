PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie tops Beaver Dam to remain unbeaten

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team is nearly halfway through a perfect dual-meet season.

The Eagles easily passed Tuesday's test, improving to 4-0 by claiming a 117-52 road win over Beaver Dam in a dual meet at the YMCA of Dodge County.

Sauk Prairie touched the wall first in 10 of the 11 events, starting with Kassandra Miller, Trinity Doerre, Savannah Acker and Emily VandeHey winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 4.56 seconds. The Eagles' 'B' quartet of Carly Coy, Lauryn Drager, Cora Dunnum and Grace Orr added a second-place finish with a time of 2:07.88.

The Eagles also took both of the top spots in the 200 freestyle relay — which was won by Doerre, Amelia Hunter, Camilla Sotero-Garcia and Dunnum (1:52.06) — and the 400 freestyle relay — which was won by Coy, Drager, Acker and Ashley Pape (4:04.52).

The Eagles carried their dominance over to the individual events, including a 200 freestyle sweep that saw Hunter (2:09.47), Pape (2:19.79) and Doerre (2:26.96) touch the wall first.

Hunter (1:16.72) and Dunnum (1:17.30) also placed first and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.