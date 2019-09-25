The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team moved above .500 in dual meets with Tuesday's 116-48 win at Portage.
The Eagles won eight off 11 events against their Badger North Conference rivals to improve to 2-1 in dual-meet action, also beating Lodi/Wisconsin Heights and losing to DeForest.
Alexa Judd was the lone Eagle to win multiple individual events Tuesday. The senior touched the wall in 2 minutes, 49.24 seconds to run away with the 200-yard individual medley, beating Portage's Natalie Weidner (2:54.17) by nearly five seconds. Judd also used a time of 1:18.61 to beat out Portage's Rubie Kohn (1:20.53) in the 100 butterfly.
Amelia Hunter (2:32.79), Abbey McCumber (2:33.78) and Giulia Brickl (2:46.41) swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, while Riley Talmage (5:10.71), Hunter (5:20.76) and Emily VandeHey (5:32.92) swept the 400 freestyle.
The Eagles were also strong in the backstroke. Summer Acker (1:18.88) touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke and was followed immediately by Brickl (1:21.81) and Carly Coy (1:25.40).
Lauryn Drager won the final individual event of the night, claiming the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.13. Grace Orr (1:30.96) added a second-place finish.
The Eagles won two of the three relays. Drager, Ashley Pape, Judd and Hunter won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.43, while Kassandra Miller, Talmage, Hunter and Acker won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:42.62.
The Eagles will host River Valley Tuesday.
