The Sauk Prairie High School girls swim team came home from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a title.
The Eagles scored 458 points to win the Hillmen Invitational on Saturday, beating out a nine-team field that included Monroe/New Glarus (439) and Edgerton (298).
Cora Dunnum had Sauk Prairie's best individual finish of the day, touching the wall in 26.32 seconds to finish as the runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle. Sauk Prairie's Giulia Brickl finished ninth in :28.09, while River Valley/Richland Center's Beverly Harper took first in :25.90.
Dunnum also teamed up with Alexa Judd, Amelia Hunter and Riley Talmage to take second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:57.27), trailing only Monroe (1:56.54).
Judd added a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (:59.43), while Ashley Pape (1:00.47) and Abbey McCumber (1:02.11) placed fifth and ninth, respectively.
Talmage (2:24.73) and Judd (2:25.66) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 individual medley, while Talmage (fifth, 1:04.98), Kassandra Miller (sixth, 1:05.59) and Grace Orr (ninth, 1:10.07) finished in the top 10 of the 100 butterfly.
Lauryn Drager took fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.49), while McCumber (2:13.59) took sixth, Summer Acker (2:18.21) took eighth and Emily Vande Hey (2:18.79) took ninth. Drager (fifth, 5:50.97), Acker (eighth, 5:59.80) and Vande Hey (10th, 6:10.85) also finished in the top 10 in the 500 freestyle.
Miller added a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:05.48).
Hunter took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.63). She also placed fourth in the freshman/sophomore 100 IM (1:07.42), while Ashley Pape (1:10.95) took sixth and Carly Coy (1:13.99) finished 10th.
Miller, Pape, Hunter and Dunnum took third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.28), while Miller, Drager, Pape and Judd placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:58.53).
The Eagles will head to Saturday's Badger North Conference meet at Baraboo High School. Sauk Prairie took fourth place in the eight-team conference last year, finishing behind Waunakee (492), DeForest (389) and Baraboo (350).
