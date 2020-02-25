PREP SWIMMING: Lake Delton's Aidan Lohr wins 2 state titles for Baraboo

MADISON — Aidan Lohr reached new heights on the final day of his prep swimming career.
The Baraboo High School senior from Lake Delton set a state record and climbed atop the podium twice during Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state swim meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. Lohr won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while also helping Baraboo take second in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
“It feels really good,” Lohr said after the meet. “I’m glad I got to spend a last season with my team. ... With the boys that started with me freshman year, it’s really cool to see how all of us improved. It’s been fun.
“I didn’t really focus on the place or the time, I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet with all those guys that have been there freshman through senior year. ... I was just focused on having fun and ended up swimming well.”
As a team, Baraboo made the podium in five events and finished fifth as a team with 135 points. Madison Edgewood won its second straight title, scoring 293 points.
Lohr’s first individual swim of the night saw him touch the wall in 45.67 seconds in the 100 freestyle. The University of Iowa recruit had come up just shy of the 25-year-old state record of 0:45.18 that’s held by Brookfield East’s Tom Wanezek.
Lohr gave the water an exuberant slap when he finished 2.77 seconds ahead of the field in the 100 backstroke, winning in a state-record time of 0:48.05. The previous state record of 0:48.35 was set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2012.
“I was surprised every single time,” Lohr said of his reaction when he looked at his times. “I wasn’t really comfortable, since this was my first year winning two state titles. I didn’t know how to react after. My teammates were down at the end of the lane telling me to slap the water, and I was like, why not, it’s the last year. But then the second one after I got the state record, emotions were just through the roof.”
Lohr became Baraboo’s first state champion since Noah Larson won the 50 freestyle (0:20.78) and 100 freestyle (0:46.72) in 2016.
It was a steady climb for Lohr, who swam in the maximum 16 state events during his high school career. He took ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.09) and 11th on the 200 IM (2:02.53) as a freshman in 2017, third in the 100 backstroke (0:52.82) and 200 IM (1:56.74) in 2018, and second in the 200 backstroke (0:50.74) and 200 IM (1:52.53) in 2019.
