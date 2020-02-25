PREP SWIMMING: Lake Delton's Aidan Lohr wins 2 state titles for Baraboo

MADISON — Aidan Lohr reached new heights on the final day of his prep swimming career.

The Baraboo High School senior from Lake Delton set a state record and climbed atop the podium twice during Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state swim meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison. Lohr won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while also helping Baraboo take second in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.

“It feels really good,” Lohr said after the meet. “I’m glad I got to spend a last season with my team. ... With the boys that started with me freshman year, it’s really cool to see how all of us improved. It’s been fun.

“I didn’t really focus on the place or the time, I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet with all those guys that have been there freshman through senior year. ... I was just focused on having fun and ended up swimming well.”

As a team, Baraboo made the podium in five events and finished fifth as a team with 135 points. Madison Edgewood won its second straight title, scoring 293 points.