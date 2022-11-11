Sauk County sweep: Friendly rivals push each other to top of podium at Division 2 state swim meet

WAUKESHA — Little separated Baraboo’s Anna Balfanz and Sauk Prairie’s Savannah Acker when the pair squared off in the 100-yard backstroke at last week’s WIAA Division 2 Sauk Prairie girls swimming and diving sectional.

The seven-hundredths of a second that separated the Thunderbirds senior and Eagles junior gave them an inkling their showdown at the WIAA Division 2 state championships could be equally close.

“After sectionals I think we both knew and going in tonight I was like, ‘This is going to be a fight to the end,’” Balfanz said.

The Sauk County counterparts were right Friday night. Entering with the top two seeds, the pair held their spots with Balfanz again clipping Acker, this time by six-hundredths of a second, to capture gold in the 100 backstroke at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Balfanz became just the second individual champion for Baraboo, joining Katie Coughlin (100 backstroke in 2014), and helped lead the T-Birds to a fourth-place team finish with 154 points. Madison Edgewood sped away to its eighth straight state title with 350 points, while Whitefish Bay (167) edged Ashwaubenon (166) for runners-up honors.

“It was just so awesome. Just a surreal moment for me getting first, and being that Savannah was second place. I wouldn’t have wanted it to be anyone else I was hugging afterwards,” Balfanz said.

Said Acker: “I loved sharing that with Anna because I was so proud of her getting first; she deserved that as a senior in her last time swimming individually. I was just so happy to share that moment with her.”

The moment was one of the most thrilling of the night as no other race was separated by less than one-tenth of a second. Swimming side-by-side in the middle two lanes, the pair outlasted a tight field where the top five were separated by less than a second.

In the end it was Balfanz which came out on top, touching the wall in 56.23 seconds, narrowly ahead of Acker (:56.29).

As bittersweet as it was to see his swimmer come out on the losing end, Sauk Prairie coach Todd Wuerger was pleased that pair showed how strong the swimmers located in Sauk County are.

“For as big of a meet as this is, and it represents all four corners of the state, to see two girls literally 16 miles apart with a 1-2 finish, I feel great for both of them,” he said. “You could just tell they have a great relationship; they have a competitive relationship, but I think it’s built on mutual respect.”

Said Baraboo coach Heather Frank: “You know you always want to be the one who comes out on top, but it’s never malicious. You’re supportive and you’re happy for whoever.”

It was the second such occasion that Balfanz finished ahead of Acker on Friday as the duo also swam against one another in the 50 freestyle earlier in the evening. Both reached the podium and again it was Balfanz that got the better of her friend.

Balfanz, a South Dakota commit, entered seeded fifth and held her spot by shaving off just under four-tenths of a second to finish in :23.80 seconds, a personal-best time. Acker meanwhile dropped four spots, finishing in sixth (:23.83) after being seeded second.

Despite being unable to hold her silver medal spot, Acker was pleased after missing the podium individually last year following a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke and a 13th-place finish in the 200 IM.

“You either mess it up and get one little thing wrong and the race goes away,” she said of the 50 freestyle. “So I was a little disappointed but so ecstatic I got to the podium.”

Wuerger praised the confidence shown by Acker throughout the course of the meet, rebounding to produce a best-ever finish in her second straight state appearance. Meanwhile, it was a golden end to a historic career for Balfanz.

After taking third in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 back last year, she captured her first state championship. Balfanz added two more medals with podium finishes in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

She led off the 200 medley relay alongside Kenzie Stute, Bailey Sersland and Isabella Stout to take second behind Madison Edgewood in a time of 1:48.20. Balfanz later capped her night by leading off the T-Birds’ sixth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:38.21) as she was joined by Stout, Rachel Laux and Stute, to end her high school career with eight state medals.

“She was so upbeat, so happy and just very positive. You could tell when she swam, she was just having fun,” Frank said.